Cognigy to Showcase Its Latest Conversational and Generative AI Solutions at Avaya ENGAGE 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy–Next week at Avaya’s ENGAGE Conference, Enterprise Conversational AI (ECAI) market leader Cognigy will be on hand to highlight the integration of its ECAI platform, Cognigy.AI, with Avaya’s portfolio of industry-leading CCaaS and Contact Center solutions. Customer conversations and demos at Cognigy’s booth #242 will also feature its latest Generative and Conversational AI-driven solutions, including its new multi-modal customer experience capability, xApps. Cognigy’s leadership will also participate in a speaking session and partner panel during the conference.

Combined with Avaya’s industry-leading CCaaS and Contact Center solutions, Cognigy’s ECAI platform, Cognigy.AI, enables next-gen customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI also brings the transformative potential of Generative AI to Contact Centers – combining control, integrations, and reliability of its ECAI solutions with the flexibility and power of Large Language Models (LLMs) that deliver natural, empathetic, and lifelike experiences. Cognigy’s latest addition to its solution portfolio, Cognigy xApps, is a set of mobile first, multi-modal solutions that enable enterprises to elevate customer experiences by uniting text, multimedia, and voice in the same conversation.

At the conference, Hardy Myers, Cognigy’s SVP of Business Development and Strategy, will deliver a presentation titled, “Transforming Your Contact Center with Conversational and Generative AI-Driven Automation.” This session will take place June 20 from 2:30-3:15 p.m. Additionally, Myers will also join Google for a series of Avaya partner panels held on June 20 between 8:45-11 a.m., where the conversation will focus on transformative impact of AI on customer experience and how well Avaya is positioned to support the enterprise Contact Center migration to the cloud.

“The theme of this year’s Avaya ENGAGE Conference is ‘building a world one experience at a time,’ a sentiment that dovetails perfectly with Cognigy’s vision to deliver transformative AI-enabled customer experiences at scale, across both voice and digital channels,” said Myers. “Avaya’s CCaaS and Contact Center solutions, combined with Cognigy’s innovative Conversational and Generative AI capabilities, is the winning solution set for enabling enterprises worldwide to create engaging, personalized, and effortless customer experiences.”

“At Avaya, our customers’ success is the benchmark of our own,” said Eric Rossman, VP of Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya. “Through integrating Cognigy’s Conversational AI and Generative AI solutions with Avaya Experience Platform, we are ensuring our clients have the tools they need to create unmatched customer experiences. The partnership with Cognigy is a testament to our commitment to customer-centric innovation; and the synergy between Cognigy’s AI expertise and Avaya’s robust Contact Center solutions means our customers can expect more engaging, responsive, and personalized experiences for their customers. It’s not just technology – it’s technology with purpose to innovate, to accelerate and maximize value for our customers.”

Taking place from June 18-21 in Orlando, Avaya ENGAGE provides a forum for Avaya ecosystem members to share successes, opportunities, best practices, and tools that help turn moments with customers into business momentum.

Visit the Cognigy booth #242 during the Solutions Expo hours Monday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 21.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, the market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. Our low code Conversational AI platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers next-gen customer service with solutions like Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service and Agent + Assist. Cognigy gives enterprises all they need to deliver always-on, personalized experiences at scale on voice and chat, on any channel. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.

