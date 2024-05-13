Cognigy to Showcase Its AI Agents at Genesys Xperience 2024, Aligning With Conference Theme “Your Future Accelerated”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy—Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, will participate as an Elite AppFoundry Partner at the highly anticipated Genesys Xperience 2024 conference, May 13-15 in Denver, Colorado. Under the theme “Your Future Accelerated,” Genesys Xperience 2024 promises to propel the future of the customer experience, offering a perfect platform for Cognigy to showcase its innovative AI-powered customer service solutions.





Cognigy will demonstrate its AI Agents and AI Copilot for customer service and newly announced sales and marketing use cases. The latest innovations from Cognigy signify a leap forward in empowering businesses to deliver unparalleled customer experiences across all touchpoints and throughout the customer journey.

“Cognigy is proud to collaborate with Genesys as an Elite AppFoundry Partner in shaping the future of customer experience,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Global Partnerships at Cognigy. “Our sponsorship of Genesys Xperience 2024 underscores our unwavering commitment to collaboration with Genesys to deliver best-of-breed, cutting-edge, AI-powered automation solutions that drive tangible business results for their customers.”

Cognigy will host a 60-minute breakout session titled, “AI Agents for Your Genesys Ecosystem: Real-life Contact Center Use Cases,” on Tuesday, May 14th, at 4:00 p.m. MDT. Attendees will hear real-world applications of AI Agents within the Genesys ecosystem, offering invaluable insights and actionable strategies for optimizing contact center operations in the near term.

Cognigy’s booth is located at GS7, offering live demonstrations and interactive experiences for attendees to discover firsthand the capabilities of its AI-powered automation solutions.

To learn more about Cognigy’s AI Agents, visit www.cognigy.com. Learn more about Genesys Xperience here.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

Contacts

Stephanie Olsen



Lages & Associates



(949) 453-8080



stephanie@lages.com