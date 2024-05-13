Cognigy to Feature Its AI Agents at Avaya Engage 2024, Reinforcing Avaya’s ‘Innovation Without Disruption’ Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy—Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, will showcase its AI Agents and AI Copilot solutions at the Avaya Engage 2024 conference, taking place from May 13-15 in Denver, Colorado. Cognigy’s ability to deliver its best-of-breed AI automation solutions integrated with Avaya’s premise-based contact center and CCaaS solutions is a powerful example of Avaya’s ‘innovation without disruption’ strategy.





Located at booth #203, Cognigy will showcase its AI Agent workforce that delivers high-value outcomes for customer service and sales and marketing use cases. The Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) team will also be demonstrating Cognigy’s AI automation solutions in the Avaya Demo Booth.

Hardy Myers, SVP of Global Partnerships at Cognigy, highlighted the significance of the Avaya/Cognigy partnership, stating, “At Cognigy, we are dedicated to driving transformative change in customer engagement. Our sponsorship of Avaya Engage 2024 underscores our shared commitment to innovation and disruption-free evolution in the customer experience landscape.”

Cognigy will present a 60-minute session titled, “Leveraging AI Agents for Instant & Personalized CX” on Wednesday, May 15th, at 3:00 p.m. MDT. Attendees can expect to gain insights from real-world examples of enterprise customers employing Cognigy’s AI Agents to deliver instant and personalized customer experiences with measurable and significant economic returns.

Cognigy will also participate in the Enterprise Partner Forum today, Monday, May 13th, between noon and 2:00 p.m. MDT.

To learn more about Cognigy’s AI Agents, visit www.cognigy.com. Learn more about Avaya Engage here.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

