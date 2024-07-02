Cognigy Selected as Winner for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International 7th Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy—Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Natural Language Understanding Solution” award for the second consecutive year in the annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.









Cognigy.AI provides multilingual support through 28 language-specific models, a Universal Language Model designed to support any natural language. Cognigy Natural Language Understanding (NLU) enables AI-Agent powered conversations that capture customer needs and create deeper, more personal connections. It leverages advanced machine learning and neural machine translation technology. With its Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities, Cognigy.AI generates context-sensitive, realistic, and empathetic responses, similar to human-to-human dialogue.

The breakthrough solution’s Intent Analyzer provides real-time feedback on NLU model quality for streamlined training. This is underscored by its performance in few-shot learning, where it demonstrates practical performance with limited example sentences, showcasing a reduced need for training datasets.

“Cognigy.AI provides exceptional multilingual support whether you’re providing customer service in English, Japanese or Arabic. Cognigy NLU ensures AI Agents deliver human-centered, sophisticated conversations that reflect your customer needs while creating deeper, more personal connections,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-Founder of Cognigy. “It’s an honor to be recognized for excellence by AI Breakthrough for three consecutive years, and we will continue to innovate and improve the technology in order to offer outstanding recognition accuracy in any language.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Cognigy NLU is a top-tier choice in the AI landscape, distinguishing itself through its exceptional ability to accurately identify user intents with minimal training. The key to a successful conversation is managing expectations and avoiding customer frustration when the virtual agent is not able to help,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Cognigy NLU provides best-of-breed deep learning and language understanding capabilities while also emphasizing the importance of precision, recall, and reliable Conversational AI experiences. With Cognigy, enterprises can deploy solutions that accurately understand and respond to user needs. Congratulations to Cognigy for winning ‘Best Natural Language Understanding Solution!’”

Cognigy’s deep learning technology is augmented with LLMs to deliver superior intent mapping, entity recognition, and contextual mapping. It can handle customer requests and navigate non-linear dialogues with dynamic context switching. Built-in contexts and profiles allow personalized, relevant dialogues based on past interactions, and empathetic responses are possible through natural responses aligned with conversation context.

In previous AI Breakthrough Awards, Cognigy was selected as the winner of the “Best Natural Language Understanding Solution” in 2023 and the “Best Overall AI-based Analytics Solution in 2022.”

Last month Cognigy announced it successfully raised $100 million in its Series C funding round led by Eurazeo Growth. With major enterprise brands depending on its AI Agent Workforce, Cognigy will use the funding to accelerate AI Automation R&D and global expansion.

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

