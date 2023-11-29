Cognigy Receives 2023 Conversational AI Excellence Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Cognigy Honored for Innovative and Impactful Use of Conversational AI Technology

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy–Conversational AI leader Cognigy announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Cognigy.AI as a 2023 Conversational AI Excellence Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine. The 2023 Conversational AI Excellence Award recognizes tools, platforms and applications that contribute to the delivery of Conversational AI solutions.









“We are honored to win a Conversational AI Excellence Award from CUSTOMER Magazine,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. “At Cognigy, we strive to continually raise the bar in Conversational AI, and this award serves as validation of our commitment to excellence. This award further solidifies Cognigy’s position as an industry leader in helping enterprises deliver exceptional customer service through its cutting-edge AI Agent solutions.”

Cognigy.AI is an industry-leading enterprise Conversational AI platform that brings best-of-breed Conversational and Generative AI solutions to contact centers to automate customer journeys, elevate customer and agent engagement, and increase first-call resolution. Cognigy’s AI Agents provide next-gen customer service, absorb enterprise knowledge, and come fully equipped with intelligent IVR, smart self-service, and AI Copilot. Supplied with dozens of pretrained skills, AI Agents work seamlessly with existing enterprise systems and learn from human agents.

“Congratulations to Cognigy for receiving a 2023 Conversational AI Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Cognigy has been selected for demonstrating verifiable excellence in providing conversational AI solutions, tools and applications to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive business success. We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Cognigy in 2024 and beyond.”

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

