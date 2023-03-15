Cognigy Ranked in First Place for All Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Cognigy has been ranked first for all five Use Cases in the Gartner Report, just one week after being named a Leader for the second year in a row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy–Market leader in Conversational AI Cognigy, today announced that the company has been ranked in first place for all Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for its platform Cognigy.AI. Access a complimentary copy of the report. The research evaluated 19 vendors across 11 Critical Capabilities.

“We are incredibly proud to have been ranked 1 for all Use Cases in the Gartner evaluation,” said Philipp Heltewig, the CEO and co-founder of Cognigy. “This recognition, we feel, is a testament to our steadfast commitment to providing our customers and partners with the most cutting-edge Conversational AI solution on the market. As we continue to expand and develop, we are fully committed to creating value and enabling businesses to thrive in an increasingly dynamic environment.”

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. Cognigy.AI enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, enhanced with Generative AI, on both voice and chat.

According to Gartner: “Capabilities of enterprise conversational AI platforms are evolving to offer more domain-specific modules, broader multilingual support and wider-ranging integration options. This research helps application leaders choose the offerings that fit their requirements from a range of 19 vendors.”

Cognigy was named a Leader for the second year in a row earlier in March in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

To learn more and view the Use Cases, access a complimentary copy of the report at: https://www.cognigy.com/gartner-critical-capabilities-2023.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, Bern Elliot | Gabriele Rigon, 06 March 2023.

Source: Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms,” by analysts Gabriele Rigon, Bern Elliot, 13th March 2023.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent + Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver always-on, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat. Delivering fast time to value, Cognigy.AI is a low code platform that is easy to use, supports all use cases, and is designed to integrate with existing contact center and enterprise systems fully. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa Group and Toyota. Learn more at cognigy.com.

