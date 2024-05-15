Cognigy Named a Leader in 2024 “Conversational AI For Customer Service” Report

Recognized by independent research firm as “a good choice for brands looking to maximize the value of a variety of AI capabilities to deliver differentiating customer self-service”

SAN FRANCISCO & DÜSSELDORF, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigy—Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI For Customer Service, Q2 2024. In this evaluation, Cognigy was recognized as the top-ranked solution in the Strategy category and received the highest possible scores in nine criteria, including Orchestration of AI Assets, Integrations, Bot Management, Operational Reports and Dashboards, Scalability and Reliability, System Architecture, and Supporting Services and Offerings.









“Enterprises today are looking for best-in-class AI-powered automation solutions, and, in our view, this recognition from Forrester validates that Cognigy is the most strategic and comprehensive Conversational AI solution to address contact center needs and accelerate CX transformation,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-founder of Cognigy.

According to the Forrester report, “Cognigy’s flexible architecture fuels truly differentiating self-service. Cognigy’s vision is to deliver humanlike agents that can be ‘trained’ quickly to provide valuable applications at a large scale.”

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It’s an assessment of the top vendors in the market, intended to help customer service professionals select the right vendor for their needs. The report cites Cognigy’s flexible architecture, enabling truly differentiating self-service experiences.

This recognition by Forrester is the latest in a series of top rankings by influential analyst firms. Cognigy was also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Conversational AI Software Platforms, and a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI.

Download the full The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Cognigy’s capabilities.

