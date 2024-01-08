Cognigenics to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2024

JUPITER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Anxiety–Cognigenics, Inc., is pioneering next-generation therapeutic approaches to treating mental health, neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Our proprietary platform technology employs genetic neuroengineering to accurately and noninvasively target well established neural networks in the brain associated with conditions such as anxiety, cognitive decline and memory.





The company announced today its participation in the upcoming Biotech Showcase™ 2024. This prestigious event is set to take place alongside the globally recognized J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Dr. Tracy Brandmeyer, Chief Technology Officer, will be presenting at the event, providing an update on the company’s latest research and development initiatives, including an update on the Company’s lead product candidate, COGN-201, which is entering IND-enabling studies, targeting a range of indications associated with anxiety and cognitive decline. The company is also available for one-on-one meetings.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Where: Hilton San Francisco Union Square



Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024



Time: 11:00 am



Room: Yosemite – C

ABOUT COGN-201

COGN-201 is a novel, RNA-based, intranasally delivered neuromodulating therapeutic agent, designed to address a range of mental health and neuropsychiatric indications. In preclinical in vivo studies, COGN-201 has shown promising activity, suggesting potential benefits for individuals experiencing anxiety associated with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). Its unique mechanism targets neural pathways to support brain health.

ABOUT COGNIGENICS

Cognigenics is pioneering the frontier of RNA-based therapeutics for mental health, neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Our proprietary platform employs genetic neuroengineering methods to accurately and noninvasively target the neural networks associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and memory. Utilizing RNA-based delivery methods, our platform technology mitigates the harmful consequences of chronic stress and disorders arising from chronic neural dysregulation, including (but not limited to) Anxiety Spectrum Disorders (ASD), Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Using cutting-edge gene editing technology, our therapies are designed to address specific pathophysiological aspects of mental health, neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Our preclinical studies suggest that our interventions may have the potential to yield high efficacy rates in symptom management with a favorable safety profile, significantly reducing the burden of these conditions.

Contacts

David Pyrce, Chief Executive Officer



(951) 551-0949, email: david.pyrce@cognigenics.io

Dr. Dean Radin, Chairman



(208) 562-9694, email: dean.radin@cognigenics.io