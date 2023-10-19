Home Business Wire Cognex Completes Acquisition of Moritex Corporation
Business Wire

Cognex Completes Acquisition of Moritex Corporation

di Business Wire

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), a leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Moritex Corporation. Cognex Management will further discuss the transaction on its previously announced third quarter earnings conference call on October 31, 2023.


About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is a world leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at cognex.com.

About Moritex Corporation

Established in 1973, Moritex is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of machine vision optical components such as high-spec lenses and lighting for industrial use. Moritex has established a reputation as an industry leader providing high-quality, standard optical components over its 50-year history. The company develops and sells high-accuracy solutions for equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industrial markets with a strong customer base, including many large, industry-leading multinational companies.

Contacts

Nathan McCurren

Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

ir@cognex.com

Articoli correlati

Fin Design + Effects Joins Zero VFX and Mavericks VFX, Strengthening the Group’s Global VFX Stature in Partnership with Arenova Capital

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a landmark move, Fin Design + Effects ("Fin") announces its partnership with the already unified...
Continua a leggere

Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features June Sugiyama of Vodafone

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#brightsky--June Sugiyama, who serves as Director of the Vodafone Americas Foundation, is a featured guest this week...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Announces Winners of the 2023 Purposeful Banker Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual award program recognizes banks and credit unions leading the industry in impacting their customers and communities through digital...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php