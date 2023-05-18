Cognex Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that Robert J. Willett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, beginning at 10:50 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio broadcast of the presentations or an archived recording will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Cognex Investor website: https://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (“the Company” or “Cognex”) invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements can be gained.

Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Contacts

Nathan McCurren



Head of Investor Relations



+1 508-654-1755



Nathan.McCurren@cognex.com