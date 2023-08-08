Cogent selects GTA’s GNC Data Center for Guam Point of Presence

TAMUNING, Guam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GTA, the leading telecommunications provider in Guam, has announced that the GTA GNC Data Center is now a strategic point of presence (PoP) for Cogent Communications, one of the world’s largest Internet Service Providers (ISPs).









As the United States westernmost territory, Guam is a landing point for many trans-Pacific cables, earning it the moniker “the NAP of the Pacific.” GTA operates Guam’s only modern, purpose-built carrier neutral data center that provides simple, direct connectivity to each of Guam’s cable landing stations and related 12 subsea cable systems with the ability to host content for the world’s largest companies. This partnership will provide Cogent Communications with a vital link between the Asia Pacific region and the US, offering their customers increased connectivity options, reduced latency, and enhanced route diversity.

Cogent Communications, a multinational Tier 1 ISP and one of the top five backbone networks globally shares the enthusiasm for this partnership. Vincent Teissier, Cogent’s Chief Marketing Officer, said, “This collaboration strengthens Cogent’s connection between the Asia Pacific region and the US, as well as within the Asia Pacific region itself. This enables us to provide our customers with unmatched connectivity options, as well as reduced latency and enhanced route diversity. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cogent to GTA’s GNC Data Center,” said Roland Certeza, President, and CEO of GTA. “The strategic position of our facility is increasingly appealing to carriers in need of an Asia Hub for IP transit, peering, and colocation with content data networks. The trust that major carriers place in our infrastructure is a testament to the quality of our Data Center and the benefits Guam provides with its close proximity to Asia combined with the benefits of US rule of law and banking system. With state-of-the-art facilities and a reliable, secure network, GTA offers carriers an unparalleled value proposition for their connectivity requirements.”

About GTA

GTA provides complete communications services in Guam. These include local and long-distance telephone service, 3G, LTE, and 5G mobility service, High Speed Internet Access, Dedicated Ethernet, Carrier-Class High Capacity Services over SONET and SDH networks, and advanced television, or IPTV. GTA operates a data center on Guam offering a secure, managed environment for customers who need an alternative site for business data storage. The company also runs Guam’s first locally owned cable landing station and data center in Piti. Based in Tamuning, Guam, GTA is a U.S. and locally owned company and locally managed. The company’s website is www.gta.net.

