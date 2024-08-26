Coforge Collaborates with Salesforce to Launch Innovative Sustainability Solution

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coforge (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced its teaming up with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to launch Coforge ENZO, an environmental and net zero offering. With this offering, Coforge and Salesforce will help customers address decarbonization challenges and accurately measure and report on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions via sustainability consulting and diagnostic assessment services.

“Embarking on a sustainability journey for a business demands a multifaceted approach that includes meticulous tracking and reduction of emissions, insightful ESG analysis, and driving sustainable practices. Coforge ENZO combines the knowledge and expertise of Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud with Coforge’s project execution expertise. We are excited to expand our work with Salesforce to empower businesses in achieving their Net Zero commitment,” said Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.

Coforge ENZO will streamline emissions data management by identifying, consolidating, and transforming raw data from emission sources across operations. Additionally, the offering will automate carbon accounting with real-time emissions calculations and dashboards, enabling effective, corrective, and preventive actions through robust decarbonization strategy consulting. The solution will automatically generate audit-ready sustainability reports compliant with global and regional regulatory standards like GRI, SEC, and CSRD among others.

“Sustainability is a key value at Salesforce. With Net Zero Cloud, our customers can manage their environmental, social, and governance data in one place and connect it with other applications to create actionable insights that guide strategic decisions. We look forward to collaborating with Coforge to help companies accelerate their Net Zero journey,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India.

Coforge ENZO will address the full spectrum of sustainability requirements from source data capture to industry-mandated sustainability reporting. “Responding to the growing urgency for businesses to meet Net Zero targets, Coforge has launched ENZO. We stand ready to assist organizations in meeting their Net Zero commitments while driving sustainable business value,” said John Speight, Executive Vice President and Customer Success Officer, Coforge.

To learn more about Coforge ENZO, please get in touch: netzero@coforge.com

Salesforce, Net Zero Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

