coeus.health Unveils Revolutionary Presence™ & h³c™ Solutions at VIVE

Introducing Presence™: Perfecting Patient Communications

A cost-effective extension of the front desk, Presence leverages large language models (LLMs) to engage and offer trouble-free access to their patients and streamline operational support to clinics. This is achieved by extracting actionable insights and real-time patient sentiment from multi-channel communications. Presence provides personalized, bias-free, multilingual, empathic communication 24/7. This innovative solution significantly enhances patient satisfaction, decreases patient leakage, and increases clinic staff job satisfaction while recovering revenue loss.

“Access to and communication with medical providers are key drivers of a great patient experience, including better health outcomes. I’m excited to collaborate with coeus.health on their Presence solution to transform the level of care and service we are able to provide.” —Keith Hentel, Executive Vice Chairman Radiology, Weill Cornell Medicine & Vice-President, Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian.

Additionally, coeus.health will extend the continued success of h³c, which is what the platform Presence is built on. h³c securely manages hundreds of thousands of medical devices and billions of data points across the country. This complementary hybrid, home, health solution provides an advanced platform dedicated to supporting all ambulatory care, including the growing demand for Remote Care Programs as seamlessly as in-clinic care.

“Our mission has always been to improve lives and healthcare journeys. With Presence, built on h³c, we’re delivering on that promise by transforming the future of how healthcare professionals and patients engage with each other by decreasing friction and using non-intrusive, powerful patient engagement solutions that securely leverage patient information and preferences. Plus the best of proven natural human characteristics, and innovative technology to make a meaningful difference,” said Oran Muduroglu, CEO and co-founder and a pioneer in healthcare technology, formerly CEO & President of Medicalis, a leader in evidence-based decision support, acquired by Siemens in 2017 and founder of other highly successful medtech companies.

Experience Presence + h³c Live at Vive.

VIVE conference attendees are invited to experience firsthand the transformative potential of Presence and h³c. coeus.health’s team will be available at booth 2144 for live demonstrations and discussions, showcasing the current solution and key features to be introduced in Versions 2.0 and 3.0 over the next 18 months.

About coeus.health:

With a focus on innovation, coeus.health brings a proven track record of creating optimized patient and caregiver solutions around these core beliefs: Access to high-quality care is a human right to which every human is entitled; Patients should, no matter where they are, be connected to their healthcare team for a bias-free experience with as much ease, compassion and convenience as possible. Learn more at www.coeus.health and watch the Presence Solution Video.

