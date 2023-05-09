Codenotary Announces Technology Alliance Partnership with Snyk

Partnership provides enhanced software supply chain security and trust for organizations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeveloperSecurity—Codenotary, leaders in software supply chain protection, today announced a technology partnership agreement with Snyk, the leader in developer security. The alliance agreement provides enhanced security and trust for the modern development organization seeking to assure that only known and trusted artifacts are used in software builds.

Vulnerability scanners are widely used by organizations of all sizes and across all industries to identify security weaknesses in their software and systems. With the increasing emphasis on cybersecurity and the growing sophistication of cyber attacks, maintaining code security early and across the development process has become essential to an organization’s overall security strategy. Now, users are looking to find and fix vulnerabilities in combination with code signing, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and runtime protection.

“The partnership between Codenotary and Snyk is an exciting development in the field of software security,” said Moshe Bar, co-founder and CEO, Codenotary. “By combining Codenotary’s expertise in software supply chain protection with Snyk’s developer security solutions, the two companies can offer a more comprehensive and effective approach to securing the modern development organization.”

As software development becomes more complex and distributed, with an increasing number of components and dependencies, it’s essential to ensure the integrity and security of the entire supply chain. By providing end-to-end visibility and protection, Codenotary and Snyk can help organizations identify and mitigate security risks early and throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

“Our agreement represents a new level of collaboration between developer security and supply chain protection, highlighting the importance of a holistic approach to software security,” said Jill Wilkins, senior director, Global Alliances, at Snyk. “By integrating our technologies, our two companies can provide developers and organizations with the tools and knowledge they need to build and deploy secure software while ensuring the integrity and security of the entire software supply chain.”

About Codenotary

With hundreds of customers that includes top three banks in the U.S. and Europe, Codenotary brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Trustcenter can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. It is the only immutable and client-verifiable solution available that is capable of processing millions of transactions a second. With the Codenotary tamper-proof bill of materials, users can instantly identify untrusted components in their software builds. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

