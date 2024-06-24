Home Business Wire Cocktail Courier Acquires Thirstie to Personalize Alcohol E-commerce
Cocktail Courier Acquires Thirstie to Personalize Alcohol E-commerce

After delivering a million cocktails to consumers’ doorsteps, the combined entity will enable new consumer experiences on liquor brand sites.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CocktailCourier–ShakeStir LLC (dba Cocktail Courier), a leader in creating and delivering premium cocktail kits at scale, has acquired Thirstie, Inc., an innovative technology company that pioneered branded e-commerce solutions for liquor brands. The transaction combines the complementary strengths of Thirstie in B2B e-commerce and Cocktail Courier in unique offerings to elevate the shopping experience so that liquor brands can offer bottles and online-exclusive products like cocktail kits to consumers through their sites.


Cocktail Courier’s ability to bundle standard bottles with limited edition kits allows liquor brands a new and effective way to grow revenue, build engagement, and harness valuable consumer insights.

“Big tech has clearly won the alcohol delivery race, but there is a limit to how fast or how cheap they can deliver a bottle of gin to your doorstep. The next area of growth will be in offering the end consumer new experiences,” says Maxim Razmakhin, Thirstie’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“Consolidation is inevitable in our industry,” said Scott Goldman, Cocktail Courier’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The Cocktail Courier/Thirstie combination positions us well to accelerate our growth and make more strategic acquisitions.”

Cocktail Courier will continue to operate the acquired business under the Thirstie brand and integrate Cocktail Courier’s capabilities into Thirstie’s operations. ShakeStir’s CocktailCourier.com will eventually be powered by Thirstie’s proprietary and patented technology. The combined business is expected to achieve profitability post-integration, with faster growth of both solutions.

About ShakeStir (dba Cocktail Courier)

Since its inception in 2014, ShakeStir has pioneered the U.S. cocktail delivery industry, enabling nearly one million households nationwide to embark on a journey of cocktail discovery. In doing so, Cocktail Courier has created an award-winning brand synonymous with delicious cocktails. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.cocktailcourier.com.

About Thirstie

Thirstie, a New York-based software company (backed by RNDC in 2022) powers branded e-commerce experiences for alcohol brands within an industry three-tier compliant system. Transparency into consumer insights, analytics, and ROI helps brands improve performance marketing. For more information about Thirstie, visit www.thirstie.com.

Contacts

contact@shakestir.com
ShakeStir LLC

