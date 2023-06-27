<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company, LLC Awarded DotONE Pioneer Award for Automation Excellence

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ccbss–Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, was recently awarded the DotONE Pioneer Award for Automation Excellence during HighRadius Corporation’s annual Radiance conference!




The award recognizes CCBSS’ transformational results in driving productivity through the automation of manual order-to-cash processes and redirecting resources to more strategic activities. In addition, it reflects the enormous efforts of the entire CCBSS team as they continue to implement innovative technology.

To date, these automations have resulted in significant productivity and efficiency gains for the organization. CCBSS strongly believes in building a culture of innovation. This award highlights the company’s passion of successfully implementing new strategic ideas.

About CCBSS

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

Visit us at ccbss.com.

Contacts

Tricia Taylor

(404) 683-2369

trictaylor@coca-cola.com

