Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales and Services Refreshes the Customer and Employee Experience with Genesys

The North America Coca-Cola Bottling System uses Genesys Cloud to create smarter bot-driven experiences and saves $1 million by reducing technician site visits using video-enabled chat

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced today that Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales and Services (CCBSS) is enhancing its customer experience with the Genesys Cloud™ platform to advance business interactions. With this strategic move, CCBSS aims to elevate its associates’ experiences with Genesys Cloud Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) and maximize business outcomes using augmented reality during video chats to resolve technical support remotely.





As a valuable part of the Coca-Cola Bottling System in North America, CCBSS serves as a single voice for the System’s partners, bottlers and suppliers. Customer experience agents at the CCBSS Customer Care Center (CCC) help fulfill sales orders, resolve billing inquiries, troubleshoot vendor equipment issues and more. Handling millions of interactions yearly across multiple channels, CCBSS sought to drive innovation and deliver the seamless, personalized experiences customers expect today. It realized that evolving to an AI-powered cloud platform was essential in achieving its goals.

“When we started our digital transformation, we aspired to create a contact center that is not only innovative and progressive but also allows our employees the opportunity to expand their careers,” said Nicole Thomas, VP of the contact center at CCBSS. “With our move to Genesys Cloud, we’re building the workplace of the future that enables us to support our associates and be a co-pilot in all their decisions, which in turn creates the best experience for our customers.”

CCBSS is benefiting from the composability of the Genesys Cloud platform to create tailor-made experiences for its unique customer base. By tapping into the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace, CCBSS now offers customers more effective and efficient virtual service experiences using the Help Lightning integration for Genesys Cloud. With video-enabled chat, technicians can visualize what a customer is seeing and provide virtual hands-on instructions about how to fix the problem. For instance, if a beverage machine has stopped pouring, an agent can use augmented reality to circle issues or point to a particular gauge or part — making repairs faster and easier than ever before for Coca-Cola System customers.

By combining the capabilities of Help Lightning and Genesys Cloud, CCBSS can better support customers who may not be able to wait for a technician to drive onsite or those who have simple fixes that can be handled remotely. By implementing Help Lightning, CCBSS has improved fix rates and saved costs within one year by minimizing the number of trucks being sent out into the field for site visits.

“The Genesys Cloud platform gives organizations like CCBSS the capabilities to deploy and drive outcomes quickly while delivering the flexibility to create unique experiences for customers and employees centered around their needs,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. “CCBSS is well-positioned to deliver future-forward experiences driven by the AI power of Genesys Cloud and our shared desire to always innovate.”

To simplify communications and make it faster for customers to resolve their needs, CCBSS aimed to improve the effectiveness of its bot-enabled experiences. CCBSS used Genesys Dialog Engine Bot Flows to create a voicebot that accurately identifies caller intent more than 80 percent of the time. By connecting callers to the right agents, CCBSS has enhanced first-time query resolution.

To elevate and improve the employee experience with a flexible and reliable solution, CCBSS leverages the WEM capabilities of Genesys Cloud. Agents can now access real-time stats, listen back to their calls and make vacation requests via the Genesys Tempo™ mobile app. By providing employees with greater visibility into their current performance, CCBSS is seeing an increase in employee satisfaction.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

© 2024 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud, Genesys Cloud CX, GCNow, Experience as a Service, Radarr and AppFoundry are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

About CCBSS

Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

