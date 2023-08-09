Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan and Accenture to Establish Joint Venture

The new entity will promote data-driven management by streamlining administrative and back-office operations of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc., a consolidate subsidiary of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have agreed to form a joint venture that will commence in January 2024 to support Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group’s goal to become a data-driven organization with streamlined administrative and back-office operations.

With the establishment of the joint venture, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group aims to become a cost-effective and profitable World-Class Bottler, with Accenture providing local business process managed services.

Certain functions within the Information Technology (I.T.) division, as well as those related to human resources, general affairs, finance, procurement, customer service, and sales support, currently operated by Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan and Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Services* (responsible for the administrative and support services of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group), will be transferred to this joint venture.

This joint venture will consolidate administrative, back-office, and support services. It will also provide Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group with technology to capture, analyze, and utilize data necessary to the beverage business. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group will employ this data to attain greater insights for better decision-making, identify future business opportunities, and strive to provide higher quality products and services.

Accenture will enable wider access to specialized talent, industry expertise and leading automation platforms to help Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group adopt a strategy of continuous enterprise reinvention, through an effective combination of domestic locations.

“In a rapidly changing market, Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group must continue to deliver high-quality products and attentive service to all customers,” said Calin Dragan, representative director, president at Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings “To achieve this, we aim to grow into a cost-effective and profitable World-Class Bottler. The establishment of this joint venture with Accenture will greatly contribute to the further strengthening of our business foundation. Through these efforts, we aim to continue to provide value to all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, partners and employees.”

“Our work with Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group is one of the largest enterprise reinvention efforts that Accenture is supporting in Japan, and driving this massive transformation, primarily in domestic locations, has significant meaning,” said Atsushi Egawa, who leads Accenture’s business in Japan. “The new entity will not only drive Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group’s data-driven business reinvention by intelligent operations, but this model is also a great example of how investing in the right technologies and talent upskilling can help Japanese organizations and the country as a whole overcome challenges associated with the ongoing talent shortage.”

About the Joint Venture Company Name: BS & Business Service Preparatory Inc. (tentative name) Address: 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Representative Director: Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes Business Activities: Providing human resources, general affairs, finance, procurement, customer service sales support on consignment Development, installation, operation, maintenance and provision of repair services for computer hardware, computer software, computer systems and computer networks Worker dispatch service Capital: 20 million yen(tentative) Foundation: January 4th, 2024 (tentative) Employees: approximately 870 people Investment ratio: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan: 81% (*All shares held by Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Services at the time of incorporation of New Company will be transferred to CCBJI on the same date.) Accenture: 19% * Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Services Business Activities: Administrative services related to the sale of soft drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, beverages for taste, alcoholic beverages, dairy beverages, and food products; information processing; telephone answering service; management of beverage sales equipment. Address: Midtown Tower, 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Representative: Chairman and President, Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes

About Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings

The Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Group consists of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings, nine subsidiaries, and one affiliated company, and is primarily engaged in the beverage business. The Coca-Cola Company is another affiliated company. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings is responsible for group business management and asset management operations.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan is the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Japan, responsible for approximately 90% of the sales volume of the Coca-Cola system in Japan. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan is the largest Coca-Cola bottler (bottling company that manufactures and sells Coca-Cola products) in Japan and one of the largest in Asia and one of the largest in the world in terms of sales among the more than 225 Coca-Cola bottlers in the world. (As of December 2022)

For more details, please visit the official website of CCBJH at: https://www.ccbj-holdings.com/

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 732,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

