Coastal Carolina, Southwestern Law School, and Other Institutions Streamline Accessibility Workflows With YuJa’s PDF Remediation Max Add-on to Panorama Accessibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in educational technology tools, announces the launch of PDF Remediation Max, an AI-powered PDF accessibility add-on to the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform. Designed to provide deeper accessibility workflows than the standard PDF Remediation Engine included with YuJa Panorama, this innovative tool allows course designers and instructors to address complex accessibility issues in PDF documents.


PDF Remediation Max introduces a suite of powerful features that address common PDF accessibility issues, such as structural remediation, missing alt text, heading structures, contrast, tagging, titles, scanned document issues, and more. Instructors can remediate their PDF accessibility issues directly within their existing learning management system workflows, which reduces manual effort required for accessibility compliance.

As part of their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, many institutions that use YuJa Panorama are adding PDF Remediation Max to their ed-tech stack, including Southwestern Law School, Central New Mexico Community College, Macalester College, the University of Manitoba, Coastal Carolina and others.

“Everyone knows that PDF is king when it comes to minimizing certain issues in documents, which is why it’s the world’s most popular business document format. It’s platform-independent, offers smaller file sizes for easy storage, transfer and downloading, and PDFs maintain formatting. But, they’re notoriously non-compliant when it comes to accessibility standards, often lacking things like structure, tagging, and providing complex layouts and non-text content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “PDF Remediation Max was designed to solve these problems so instructors can focus on teaching with confidence that their PDFs are accessible to all learners.

PDF Remediation Max is available to license for all YuJa Panorama customers.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

