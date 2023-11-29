Coalition Appoints Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coalition, the world’s first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the appointment of Mr. Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE, to the company’s Board of Directors.





“We’re thrilled to have Oliver join Coalition’s Board as it’s a testament to his commitment to technological innovation in insurance,” said Joshua Motta, Coalition’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “The cyber insurance market is always evolving, and having Oliver’s insight and expertise on the industry, global operations, and long-term planning will be invaluable as we all seek to achieve an ambitious goal: to protect all those organizations that are currently unprotected.”

As a longstanding executive at the Allianz Group, Oliver Bäte began serving as CEO of Allianz SE in 2015, a position preceded by serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he served in a number of leadership positions at McKinsey & Company, including Director of the firm’s European insurance and asset management practice.

“Today, businesses across the world are experiencing new types of risks, and our industry requires new thinking to address them,” commented Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE and new Coalition Board Member. “I am encouraged by Coalition’s innovative approach to managing and mitigating cyber risk in today’s digital world and am pleased to join Coalition’s Board of Directors.”

Bäte joins Coalition’s prestigious Board of Directors, which includes Bret Johnsen, CFO of SpaceX; Julie Richardson, Independent Board Member; Shardul Shah, Partner at Index Ventures; Nick Shalek, General Partner at Ribbit Capital; John Hering, co-founder of Coalition; and Joshua Motta, CEO and co-founder of Coalition.

