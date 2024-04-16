Coalition Announces New Integrations with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Amazon Web Services

Connecting Cloud Services with Coalition Control™ Gives Businesses Increased Visibility into Digital Risks and a More Comprehensive View of Overall Cyber Risk Posture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coalition, the world’s first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced new integrations between Coalition Control, its cyber risk management platform, and cloud services providers, including Microsoft 365®, Google Workspace®, and Amazon Web Services®. Coalition policyholders and Control customers can now connect Coalition Control with cloud services to help them actively manage and improve their cybersecurity postures.





When businesses connect Control to one or more cloud providers, they can get a more holistic view of their internal risk posture and external attack surface. These services bring additional data into Control to help businesses more effectively manage and mitigate digital risks within cloud applications and services, such as unauthorized access and misconfigurations. It can also help businesses understand if they have enabled multi-factor authentication (MFA), a security control that Coalition has found highly effective in reducing the negative impacts of cyber attacks.

“ Coalition Control can provide a more holistic view into a company’s cybersecurity risk posture, now including internal risks — something that is often a black box for so many,” said John Roberts, General Manager, Security, at Coalition. “ With these new integrations, we’re helping to remove some of the guesswork for businesses around the security controls of their cloud services. This is a pivotal moment for businesses that use Control, as we increase visibility into their overall risk posture and simplify some of the more complicated aspects of cyber risk management.”

Coalition has helped tens of thousands of policyholders manage cyber incidents and claims. By conducting around-the-clock monitoring for these businesses, Coalition’s Security Team has built a knowledge base of the most common cybersecurity gaps that can result in cyber attacks. With Control, businesses have a central hub to view and manage their cyber risks and better understand their evolving attack surface. By allowing cyber insurers to see what’s happening inside a business’s systems, they can help companies improve their cybersecurity defenses over time.

Businesses using Control can voluntarily connect their accounts to these cloud applications and services to enable additional insights and cyber protections. These integrations are not required to continue using Coalition’s cyber risk management platform.

To enable cloud provider integrations in Coalition Control, customers and policyholders can visit: https://control.coalitioninc.com.

