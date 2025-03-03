Coalition and MS&AD Insurance Group Expand Strategic Partnership with Equity Investment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced a new $30 million equity investment from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd. (MSI), a member of MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD), the largest non-life insurer in Japan and across the Asian-Pacific region. The investment anchors a strategic partnership aimed at bringing Active Insurance to more businesses worldwide and allows MSI to participate in more markets and as a shareholder.

“ Coalition has true differentiation as a trusted partner to its policyholders, security customers, and the insurance ecosystem,” said Tomoyuki Motoyama, Chief Digitalization Officer at MS&AD. “ Both of our companies value and prioritize innovation as the foundation of the cyber insurance market, and we are thrilled to continue deepening our relationship as a long-term Coalition equity holder.”

“ MS&AD is one the most respected and established insurers in the world, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with them,” said Joshua Motta, cofounder and CEO at Coalition. “ With their support, we are uniquely positioned to scale our Active Insurance model and solidify our position as the global leader in cyber insurance. Together, we will deliver our unparalleled approach to risk prevention and mitigation to businesses of all sizes and industries worldwide, ensuring they have the protection they need in an increasingly digital world.”

The funding agreement builds on the companies’ existing strategic partnership, which includes a multi-year capacity agreement in Australia between Coalition and MSI and a collaboration on cybersecurity solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in Japan via its cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

About Coalition

Coalition is the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to help prevent digital risk before it strikes. By combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools, Coalition helps businesses manage and mitigate potential cyber attacks. Leveraging its relationships with leading global insurers and capacity providers, including Coalition Insurance Company, Coalition offers Active Insurance products to businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. Policyholders can receive automated cyber alerts and access expert advice and global third-party risk management tools through Coalition's holistic cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control®.

Insurance products are offered by Coalition Insurance Solutions Inc. (“CIS”), a licensed insurance producer and surplus lines broker with its principal place of business in San Francisco, CA (Cal. license #0L76155), acting on behalf of a number of unaffiliated insurance companies and available on an admitted basis through Coalition Insurance Company (“CIC”) a licensed insurance underwriter (NAIC # 29530). Insurance products offered through CIS and CIC may not be available in all states. Complete license and carrier information is available here. CIS may receive compensation from an insurer or other intermediary in connection with the sale of insurance. All decisions regarding any insurance products referenced herein, including approval for coverage, premium, commission, and fees, will be made solely by the insurer underwriting the insurance under the insurer’s then-current criteria. All insurance products are governed by the terms, conditions, limitations, and exclusions set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Please see a copy of your policy for the full terms, conditions, and exclusions. Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Coalition and the Coalition logo are trademarks of Coalition, Inc. or its affiliates.

About MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance holding company of the new Group formed in April 2010 through the merger of Aioi Insurance Co., Ltd., Nissay Dowa General Insurance Co., Ltd., and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group. The purpose of MS&AD Insurance Group is to achieve sustainable growth and to enhance enterprise value through the creation of a world-leading insurance and financial services group that operates globally by rapidly and significantly improving quality and expanding its operating presence and corporate resources.

