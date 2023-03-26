Co-Founder of Generative AI Company Persado to Speak at Shoptalk on “Tech Spotlight: Marketing & Data” Panel

Persado Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Assaf Baciu, will speak at Shoptalk 2023 in Las Vegas. Assaf drives the progression and advancements of Persado’s product portfolio, including the Persado Motivation AI Platform, which leverages a knowledge base grounded in 800,000 in-market language experiments, specialized Generative AI and machine learning, to deliver the precise language that motivates every individual to engage and act.

Assaf and a team of AI language generation experts will also be available at the Persado Shoptalk booth (#741) to discuss and demonstrate market-leading Motivation AI technology. Attendees are encouraged to visit to learn about how many of the largest retail and ecommerce brands in the world rely on specialized Generative AI for enterprise marketing to generate language that outperforms initial messages 96% of the time, motivating customers to engage and driving 40% increase in conversion, on average.