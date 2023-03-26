Co-Founder of Generative AI Company Persado to Speak at Shoptalk on “Tech Spotlight: Marketing & Data” Panel

Assaf Baciu Joins Experts From Google, Tandym, and Netomi on Stage;
Available to Discuss AI in Marketing at Persado Booth #741
Persado Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Assaf Baciu, will speak at Shoptalk 2023 in Las Vegas. Assaf drives the progression and advancements of Persado’s product portfolio, including the Persado Motivation AI Platform, which leverages a knowledge base grounded in 800,000 in-market language experiments, specialized Generative AI and machine learning, to deliver the precise language that motivates every individual to engage and act.
Assaf and a team of AI language generation experts will also be available at the Persado Shoptalk booth (#741) to discuss and demonstrate market-leading Motivation AI technology. Attendees are encouraged to visit to learn about how many of the largest retail and ecommerce brands in the world rely on specialized Generative AI for enterprise marketing to generate language that outperforms initial messages 96% of the time, motivating customers to engage and driving 40% increase in conversion, on average.
The session will kick off with a presentation by VP, Retail & Consumer, Google Cloud, Google, then segue to a panel—featuring Assaf Baciu and CEOs / founders from Tandym, and Netomi—about unlocking new capabilities around data and personalization, moderated by Adam Pressman, Partner & Managing Director, AlixPartners. Attendees will come away with new perspectives about how brands can maximize the value of their data.
Shoptalk 2023 – The Beacon Theater
Mandalay Bay Hotel
3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Session is 9:20 – 10:00 am on Monday, March 27, 2023
The Persado booth will be open during Show Expo hours.
About Persado
Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world’s largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JPMorgan Chase, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon, rely on Persado to generate individualized communications. Persado’s Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.
