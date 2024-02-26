Co-founder of Generative AI Company Persado to Speak at Shoptalk 2024

Assaf Baciu , Co-founder and President at Persado , will speak at Shoptalk 2024 in Las Vegas . Assaf drives the progression and advancements of Persado’s products, including the Persado Motivation AI platform, which has the only large language model (LLM) trained with statistically valid customer data from more than 150 million U.S. consumers. Using this data, the platform generates suggested copy informed by consumer emotions and motivators, driving higher performance across channels at each stage of customer journeys.

Assaf will join CEOs and founders from Measured, Pacvue, and Amplience for the “Tech Solution Spotlight: New Marketing Technologies” panel. Each presenter will briefly describe their company’s solution, followed by a fast-paced panel discussion, led by NEA Partner Danielle Lay , about today’s cutting-edge marketing technologies. Attendees will hear insights about how to leverage innovations––such as generative AI––to optimize marketing strategies, campaigns, and messages, driving revenue.