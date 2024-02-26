Co-founder of Generative AI Company Persado to Speak at Shoptalk 2024

Assaf Baciu Named a Panelist for
“Tech Solution Spotlight: New Marketing Technologies” Session;
Available to Discuss AI in Marketing at Persado Booth #504
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Persado:
|
WHO:
|
Assaf Baciu, Co-founder and President at Persado, will speak at Shoptalk 2024 in Las Vegas. Assaf drives the progression and advancements of Persado’s products, including the Persado Motivation AI platform, which has the only large language model (LLM) trained with statistically valid customer data from more than 150 million U.S. consumers. Using this data, the platform generates suggested copy informed by consumer emotions and motivators, driving higher performance across channels at each stage of customer journeys.
|
WHAT:
|
Assaf will join CEOs and founders from Measured, Pacvue, and Amplience for the “Tech Solution Spotlight: New Marketing Technologies” panel. Each presenter will briefly describe their company’s solution, followed by a fast-paced panel discussion, led by NEA Partner Danielle Lay, about today’s cutting-edge marketing technologies. Attendees will hear insights about how to leverage innovations––such as generative AI––to optimize marketing strategies, campaigns, and messages, driving revenue.
|
Assaf and a team of GenAI for marketing experts will also be available at the Persado Shoptalk booth (#504) to discuss Persado’s Motivation AI solutions. Attendees are encouraged to learn about how many of the largest retail and ecommerce brands in the world are using Persado’s specialized GenAI to increase productivity and easily create marketing language that performs better than brands’ control copy 96% of the time and yields a 40% average uplift in conversion.
|
WHERE:
|
Shoptalk 2024 – The Beacon Theater
Mandalay Bay Hotel
3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|
WHEN:
|
Session is 8:30 – 9:10 am on Tuesday, March 19, 2024
The Persado booth will be open during Show Expo hours.
About Persado
Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world’s largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Marks & Spencer, Tapestry, and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition communications to online cart conversion. Persado’s award-winning Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.
Contacts
Liza Colburn
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
liza.colburn@persado.com