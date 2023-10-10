CNM LLP Promotes Jennifer DiGiovanna to Partner in New York Leadership Team Expansion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CNM LLP, a leading technical advisory firm, announced today that Managing Director Jennifer DiGiovanna has been promoted to Partner. In her expanded role, DiGiovanna will focus on CNM’s Internal Controls and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Advisory practice in the New York City office and will support the firm’s continued expansion in the greater New York City region.









DiGiovanna’s promotion to Partner further builds on CNM LLP’s global growth strategy. In March 2023, the company added Bill Strong as President and in August, added Octavio Dossi Neto as Direct Admit Partner to lead the Internal Controls and SOX Advisory practice in their Orange County, California office. The company also expanded its global reach this year with the opening of its first international office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in March.

DiGiovanna is a proven leader with nearly two decades of advisory and audit expertise in the greater New York City region, with four years of hands-on experience as a Managing Director at CNM growing the firm’s local presence, as well as exhibiting and leading with the firm’s people-centric values. During her tenure, DiGiovanna has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an inspirational leader to her project teams while providing value-added services that help her clients achieve their most critical objectives.

“As Managing Director in our New York office for the last four years, Jennifer has helped build, grow, and lead the firm’s presence in the region,” says Sanjay Sheth, Managing Partner, CNM LLP. “Jennifer has a proven track record of leading our teams and building trusted relationships with her clients while upholding our people-first values that are the core of our company culture.”

CNM LLP has helped businesses ranging from start-ups and mid-market companies to multi-national Fortune 500 companies identify and address critical business risk management and technical accounting issues in an effective and proactive way. In addition to New York City and Kuala Lumpur, CNM has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County, and has been recognized both nationally and locally for their positive work culture and job satisfaction. Designated by Fortune as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company since 2018, CNM was also recently recognized on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services. With a global workforce of over 200 professionals, CNM LLP is best known for its areas of service in accounting & transaction, internal controls & SOX, IT, internal audit, business transformation, data & analytics, process automation, and cybersecurity & privacy.

“I’ve spent the last four years getting to know the people, clients, and culture that make CNM such an outstanding and well-respected firm,” says DiGiovanna. “It’s an exciting time to take on this larger leadership role at CNM as we continue to grow our foothold not only in New York, but throughout the country and globally as well.”

About CNM LLP

Founded in 2003, CNM LLP is recognized as the premier technical advisory firm. Our vision is to be the most trusted advisory services firm to our people and our clients. We provide high-value advisory services and solutions, combining professional capabilities with hands-on support. We do this with a people-centric focus, a passion for excellence, and honest communication in a collaborative environment.

CNM cares deeply about building relationships and empowering people to be their best. To do that, we create an environment where people can show up as their authentic selves—celebrating the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives we each offer. Above all, at CNM we help, care about, and show appreciation for each other. We share a commitment to communicating broadly, proactively, and with transparency. Doing so demonstrates our respect for each other, builds trust, ensures alignment, and empowers us as individuals, as teams, and as an organization, to do our best work. Learn more about CNM at https://cnmllp.com/, or by visiting our LinkedIn page.

Contacts

Yelena Markaryan



Brand Marketing Manager



marketing@cnmllp.com

747-888-6034