CMTC Releases Season 10 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#californiamanufacturingCalifornia Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the release of Shifting Gears Season Ten. CMTC originally launched the Shifting Gears podcast in early 2021 to help small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) keep up with emerging technologies, regulations, and industry news. CMTC’s commitment to serving California’s SMMs includes providing accurate, relevant, actionable information about key developments and trends in the industry — and, Shifting Gears offers another platform for CMTC to help ensure that SMMs are well-informed so that they can be resilient and competitive in today’s economy.


Last season, Shifting Gears explored supply chain diversification, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and the key drivers of job quality. In celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, this season deep-dives into cybersecurity topics: ransomware, third-party IT providers, and Zero Clear. Shifting Gears host, CMTC Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Gregg Profozich, is joined by three CMTC Cyber Physical Security Services Consultants to explore these pertinent industry topics.

Each season of Shifting Gears highlights a variety of manufacturers, consultants, and industry experts and covers a broad range of topics addressing critical opportunities and challenges facing SMMs. All episodes of Shifting Gears can be found on CMTC’s website as well as across all major listening directories like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

If you’d like to provide feedback or suggest a topic for an episode, please contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

