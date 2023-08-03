CMTC Provides Machine Shop with Strategic Planning Assistance to Help Drive Business Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessgrowth—California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) recently provided strategic planning assistance to Southern California machine shop Powers Bros. Machine to help the company grow its business.





Powers Bros. Machine Company is a large-capacity machine shop specializing in industrial, metal coatings, and pump repair, servicing municipalities and industry throughout Southern California. The company was founded in 1976 when the three Powers brothers opened a machine and grind shop in a small building in Huntington Park, California. The Powers brothers later moved to a larger shop in Montebello, California. The company’s staff of machinists and technicians specializes in consulting, engineering, servicing, and quality control for municipal, industrial, and commercial customers. Today, the company is operated by the third generation of the Powers Family.

Powers Bros. General Manager Casey Powers was seeking guidance with strategic management processes to help him grow the company, stay competitive in the market, and identify realistic goals and objectives that aligned with the history and vision of his family-owned business.

Over the course of several months, CMTC provided strategic planning assistance to help Casey identify high-level organizational goals and then break down those goals into realistic and achievable objectives. CMTC and Casey worked together to evaluate the company’s strengths, challenges, and growth opportunities; and in turn, were able to develop a roadmap for Powers Bros.

After partnering with CMTC, Powers Bros. implemented the developed roadmap which resulted in three new jobs, an estimated $400,000 increase in sales, and $23,600 in cost savings. Additionally, the company saw a $60,000 return on investment and forecasts $100,000 in new investments. “My experiences with CMTC have always helped move our company forward – I really appreciate their programs,” Casey said.

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California.

