CMTC Announces the Launch of California’s Sourcing & Procurement Platform (CSPP): A New Digital Manufacturing Marketplace Connecting Buyers & Suppliers

To help optimize buyer-supplier relationships, CMTC has launched California’s Sourcing & Procurement Platform (CSPP), a digital marketplace designed for manufacturers by manufacturers. This new supplier management platform is powered by Sustainment, a national marketplace that allows buyers and suppliers across the state and throughout the platform’s network to securely connect and collaborate.

With CSPP, manufacturers can showcase their businesses and explore unlimited opportunities to expand into new markets. Once manufacturers create their free account, they can customize their company profile by adding their logo, manufacturing capabilities, and certifications, helping them to increase their visibility across the platform. CSPP members can further boost their credibility with potential buyers and suppliers by getting verified on the platform. These profile enhancements help manufacturers’ discoverability, as CSPP utilizes powerful filters like location, capabilities, certifications, and verification status.

Because CSPP is dedicated to connecting demand, supply, and capacity for self-directed, efficient sourcing, the platform offers a “Project” function allowing manufacturers to confidentially exchange information and discuss potential business opportunities through a dedicated workspace. The “Project” function enables real-time communication, allowing manufacturers to share their project scope, documents, and technical data; collect confidential quotes; and easily transition from RFQ to PO. In addition, CSPP uses DoD-grade file-sharing security in a FEDRamp, ITAR, and SOC-2 compliant environment – a level of security in which many OEMs and government procurement teams require of supply chain partners.

CMTC President & CEO Jim Watson expressed enthusiasm about CSPP’s launch, stating, “CMTC’s mission is to serve as a trusted advisor and provide solutions that increase the productivity of California’s manufacturing community. Our goal is to enhance their growth and competitiveness in the global economy. California’s Sourcing & Procurement Platform aligns with CMTC’s commitment by providing another powerful tool that they can use to optimize their supply chains and attract new business.”

To join California’s Sourcing & Procurement Platform today, visit cmtc.com/cspp.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

About Sustainment Technologies, Inc. (Sustainment)

As a B Corp, we are committed to a mission-driven approach that will enable continued success for American industry. Sustainment is dedicated to building technology that makes U.S. manufacturers more streamlined, cost-effective, and profitable. So, we developed a next-generation technology platform that connects local and regional suppliers into the most efficient, effective, and competitive market network in the world.

