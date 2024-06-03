CMP Scientific Launches BioSummit™ CVA System, the Next-Generation cIEF-MS Platform for Charge Variant Analysis

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CMP Scientific, a leader in capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated BioSummit™ CVA system at the 72nd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics. This state-of-the-art technology is set to revolutionize online charge variant analysis of recombinant protein therapeutics, offering unparalleled precision and robustness for capillary zone electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CZE-MS) and capillary isoelectric focusing-mass spectrometry (cIEF-MS) applications.









The BioSummit™ CVA platform combines CMP’s cutting-edge EMASS-II CE-MS coupling technology, the CR3520 cIEF-MS chemistry, and a novel time-of-flight mass spectrometry system. With its high-resolution capabilities, the BioSummit™ CVA system meets the rigorous demands of modern laboratories.

Revolutionizing Charge Variant Analysis

Charge variant analysis is critical in biopharmaceutical development, enabling detailed characterization of protein therapeutics. CMP Scientific’s BioSummit™ CVA system addresses the industry’s need for accurate, sensitive, and reproducible charge variant analysis. By leveraging the unique advantages of CZE-MS and cIEF-MS, this new instrument offers:

Unmatched Precision and Sensitivity: High-resolution separation and identification of protein charge variants.

High-resolution separation and identification of protein charge variants. Streamlined Workflow : Seamless integration with CMP’s CR3520 cIEF-MS workflow, featuring an efficient reagent kit.

Seamless integration with CMP’s CR3520 cIEF-MS workflow, featuring an efficient reagent kit. Enhanced Robustness: Advanced design ensures consistent performance with minimal maintenance requirements.

Advanced design ensures consistent performance with minimal maintenance requirements. Comprehensive Data Analysis: Proprietary software enhances productivity with powerful tools and user-friendly interface.

A Commitment to Excellence

“The launch of our BioSummit™ CVA system marks a significant milestone in CMP Scientific’s journey to advance analytical science,” said Dr. James Xia, CEO of CMP Scientific. “Our team has developed a technology that meets and exceeds modern laboratory expectations. We envision that the BioSummit™ CVA system will become an indispensable tool for researchers and scientists worldwide.”

CMP Scientific’s CE-MS instrumentation has garnered recognition from analytical experts and industry leaders. The BioSummit™ CVA system is the latest addition to CMP’s portfolio of advanced analytical tools.

For CMP’s complete product line, please visit https://www.cmpscientific.com/products-and-services

About CMP Scientific

CMP Scientific specializes in capillary electrophoresis coupled with electrospray mass spectrometry (CE-MS) products and technologies. The company’s product portfolio includes CE-MS systems, CE-MS ion sources, CE instruments, separation capillaries, electrospray emitters, cIEF-MS reagent kits, and peripheral equipment. CMP Scientific’s globally patented EMASS-II CE-MS coupling technology is recognized for its stability and sensitivity.

For more information, please visit www.cmpscientific.com.

Contacts

Joshua Wiley, PhD



Director of R&D



CMP Scientific Corp



+1 530-387-4198



Joshua.wiley@cmpscientific.com