CMD+CTRL Security Signs CISA Secure by Design Pledge

CMD+CTRL reinforces commitment to software security and resilience

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMD+CTRL Security, a leader in software security training, reinforced its commitment to helping organizations integrate security principles across the software development lifecycle by signing the Secure by Design pledge developed by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Incorporating CISA Secure by Design principles into development processes and benchmarking their progress helps software manufacturers prioritize security as a core business requirement and reduce exploitable flaws. Goals in the Secure by Design pledge include enhancing multi-factor authentication, strengthening passwords, improving security patches, publishing vulnerability disclosure policies, transparency in publishing vulnerabilities, and sharing evidence of intrusions. As one of the more than 200 organizations that have signed the pledge, CMD+CTRL Security will support the adoption of this industry-wide approach to help further software security best practices globally.

“Signing the CISA pledge further demonstrates our dedication to promoting secure development best practices,” said Jeffrey Emig, CEO of CMD+CTRL Security. “Our hands-on, role-based training programs help organizations address skills gaps to improve their overall security posture, and the CMD+CTRL team has a long history of supporting many Secure by Design organizations in defending their software applications and data from cyberthreats.”

More than 300 companies and over one million participants have enhanced their skills with CMD+CTRL Security’s award-winning training, from Global 100 software companies to mid-size tech companies, financial services firms, and retailers. CMD+CTRL Security is ranked as a leader in the Fall 2024 G2 Grid® Report for Secure Code Training, and was named a finalist in the cybersecurity training category for Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2024 Top InfoSec Innovators awards.

More information on the CISA Secure by Design pledge can be found at: www.cisa.gov/securebydesign/pledge.

About CMD+CTRL Security

CMD+CTRL Security is a pioneer in software security training. For two decades, organizations of all sizes, from mid-sized to Global 100 companies, have relied on our training solutions to transform their software security. Our role-based modules, skill labs, and hands-on cyber ranges are designed to build skills that stick. Visit cmdnctrlsecurity.com to learn how we can help you launch a best-in-class training program.

