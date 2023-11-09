Clue Appoints First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer Nikki Hawke

New Appointment Comes as Clue Focuses On North American Expansion

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clue, an award-winning data and media partner for digital advertising, is thrilled to announce Global Growth Strategist Nikki Hawke as the newly appointed Global Chief Marketing Officer.





As Clue’s first-ever CMO, Hawke will hire and lead the team responsible for the company’s brand, content, advertising, sales enablement and product marketing as Clue continues to focus on US expansion and exponential growth.

“I am thrilled to join the Clue team in this new role,” says Nikki Hawke, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Clue. “We’re looking forward to focusing our sights on growing our North American market and sharing our unique knowledge and strategies in digital advertising with more brands and agencies.”

Before joining Clue, Hawke was the Global CMO for Hivestack, a leading global programmatic digital out-of-home company. Hawke also led an international team as Global CMO of The Exchange Lab, a UK-based programmatic specialist agency acquired in 2015 by WPP’s GroupM.

“Nikki’s unique experience scaling companies globally through strategy, marketing, media and ad tech, combined with her proven track record in consumer marketing makes her a rare specialist and a tremendous asset to our leadership team,” says Joshua Alvernia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clue. “Her knowledge and passion for driving growth coincides with our goals and the incredible opportunity ahead of us. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Hawke holds a Master of Arts in Media Studies from The New School in New York and currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

About Clue

Clue is an award-winning data and media partner for digital advertising. Our goal is to help marketers interpret and transform their data into growth. As the digital advertising ecosystem constantly evolves, the marketer’s challenge remains the same, connecting the message with the right audience to drive business outcomes. Our team of strategists, traders, developers, data analysts and engineers help brands and agencies right-size data and advertising technology to solve unique challenges. Clue is a digital-native company with empowered, remote staff worldwide. For more information, visit MeetClue.com.

