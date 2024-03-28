Clubspeed and Pedal Pub Announce Partnership for Significant Growth Trajectory

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading venue management software provider Clubspeed announced a partnership with Pedal Pub, a growing leader in the experiential tourism industry with more than 60 locations worldwide.









“This is a strategic partnership that we are thrilled about here at Clubspeed,” said Alok Pandey, CEO of Clubspeed. “Solving our customers’ pain points through software and modern technology solutions is vital as we find ways to help activity centers and operators around the world drive more revenue, streamline their operations, and enhance the guest experience. We deliver an all-in-one solution to Pedal Pub’s global locations with our Resova product that will provide immediate benefits to the operators, as well as the end consumers.”

As a part of this strategic partnership, Pedal Pub plans to roll out Clubspeed’s cloud-based Resova product to all of their existing locations and franchises, as well as their future locations. Pedal Pub is expanding rapidly, opening new locations in Canada and in many major cities all over the United States.

“Resova provides an all-in-one software, integrated payments, online booking, and analytics solution that I am thrilled to roll out across our customer base and franchisees,” said Todd Treml, CEO of Pedal Pub. “We ran an extensive process to find a software solution that served our business objectives and operating needs along with scalability and the ability to support our growth. We couldn’t find a better partner than Resova and Clubspeed. I am thoroughly impressed by their product and their team.”

“Clubspeed and Pedal Pub share many core values and are like-minded in a growth mindset. We are both focused on creating amazing experiences from start to finish for the guest,” said Tim Gentry, President of Clubspeed.

About Clubspeed

Clubspeed has the world’s leading cloud-based software for activity centers, revolutionizing the way venue owners and managers run their businesses every day. Serving karting facilities, trampoline parks, axe throwing lanes, paintball parks, escape rooms, and multi-activity family entertainment centers, its features include kart timing, trampoline gamification, point-of-sale, marketing automation and more. For more information, visit Clubspeed’s website at www.clubspeed.com.

About Pedal Pub

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 franchised and licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at www.pedalpub.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

Contacts

Alok Pandey



apandey@clubspeed.com