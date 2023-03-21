CloudTrucks’ New Trucking Business Management Solution – Starter – Now Available

The next evolution of CloudTrucks’ Flex software gives owner-operators and small fleets greater flexibility to run their businesses on their own terms

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudTrucks, a leading technology and service provider for trucking entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of Starter, a subscription-based business management solution empowering small trucking businesses with flexibility to operate on their own terms. Starter equips owner-operators and small fleets who have their own authority with all of the essential capabilities they need to run their business and more, including the ability to find and book loads, generate invoices, track finances and identify valuable markets and routes – all in one, simple application.

As the next evolution to Flex, Starter continues to provide trucking entrepreneurs a low-cost option to optimize their businesses with features including a robust load board and revenue tracker, while also introducing new enhancements and even greater flexibility:

Powerful load search: Access over 130,000 new loads daily

Access over 130,000 new loads daily Insights on pricing: Negotiate higher rates with CloudTrucks’ informed estimates, pulled from millions of loads and market insights

Negotiate higher rates with CloudTrucks’ informed estimates, pulled from millions of loads and market insights Fast and simple invoicing: Generate professional invoices with just a few clicks after finishing a job

Generate professional invoices with just a few clicks after finishing a job Market Heatmap: Determine which markets are worth entering and exiting with insights on regional rates per mile and load volumes

Determine which markets are worth entering and exiting with insights on regional rates per mile and load volumes Modular factoring: Opt in to Instant Pay factoring at 2.5% if it suits drivers’ needs

Unlike other transportation management systems solutions that tend to be geared towards larger fleets and office administrators, Starter is a mobile-first, easy-to-use application designed to be accessible for those who are constantly on the go. The solution’s versatility supports both owner-operators and small fleets, allowing drivers to either self-dispatch or manage their team’s loads and assign jobs. For teams that have administrative and dispatch support, Starter also features web parity for a seamless desktop experience.

“My goal is to build a company that brokers and shippers can rely on, and that maximizes profits,” said Juan Pablo Guerrero, owner-operator, Shake & Bake Transportation, LLC. “My business can grow because Starter puts so many tools into a single app. Every other load board has too much info or not enough, but Starter’s load board is just right and easy to use for booking the best loads. The ability to send a templated email is also fantastic because it allows me to maintain professionalism in my communications. I can’t imagine running my business without CloudTrucks Starter.”

“In talking to our customers, we learned that trucking entrepreneurs with their own authority actually want more flexibility than what our original Flex offering provided,” said Tobenna Arodiogbu. “We took this feedback and built a new solution that lets small trucking businesses incorporate easy-to-use software, factoring, and/or back-office support as needed. We believe owner-operators and small fleets deserve powerful and accessible solutions, and we look forward to continuing to provide the tools they need to operate and grow on their own terms.”

CloudTrucks’ Starter program is now available for owner-operators and small fleets with their own authority. To learn more about the solution, visit https://www.cloudtrucks.com/starter.

About CloudTrucks

CloudTrucks is a technology provider empowering trucking entrepreneurs to make the most of every run. CloudTrucks’ powerful yet simple solutions streamline administrative bottlenecks and make it easier for drivers to run their business and produce more revenue. Since the company was founded in 2019, CloudTrucks has raised investments from Craft Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global and other top venture firms, and facilitated over $100 million in payments to truck drivers across the United States. To learn more and join CloudTrucks’ growing network of small trucking businesses and owner-operators, visit https://www.cloudtrucks.com/.

Contacts

Niyati Desai



CloudTrucks



niyati@cloudtrucks.com