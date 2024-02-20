Cloudinary’s Low-Code Workflow Automation Platform Moves into General Availability

MediaFlows Harnesses Generative AI to Build and Scale Media-Rich Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced that MediaFlows by Cloudinary, a low-code platform used to automate visual media workflows, is now generally available. MediaFlows’ generative AI technology FlowAI empowers users to build media-focused workflows simply by typing what they want to achieve, and letting FlowAI create the workflow for them.





“Since launching the beta last year, MediaFlows has been a game-changer for our customers, dramatically cutting down costs and accelerating their time-to-market,” said Amit Golan, group GM of Emerging Business and acting GM of MediaFlows at Cloudinary. “We believe it’s a groundbreaking solution for building and scaling media-rich applications. We’re excited to be bringing its capabilities to a much broader audience of users and businesses.”

With pricing ranging from free to enterprise, MediaFlows offers AI-powered capabilities to help automate edits across media assets, standardize assets for compliance purposes, or synchronize with third-party services, APIs, or out-of-the-box integrations with Akeneo, Shopify, Twilio, and more.

With MediaFlows, users can:

Reduce coding costs and time: Use its drag-and-drop interface to build, QA, and update workflows involving images and videos, saving development and maintenance costs. Free up the team’s time for more creative and innovative initiatives.

Use its drag-and-drop interface to build, QA, and update workflows involving images and videos, saving development and maintenance costs. Free up the team’s time for more creative and innovative initiatives. Empower cross-functional teams: Open up Cloudinary’s capabilities to business users, removing development bottlenecks and streamlining time-to-market.

Open up Cloudinary’s capabilities to business users, removing development bottlenecks and streamlining time-to-market. Build simply, scale infinitely: Tap into pre-built templates, integrations, and workflow logic to bring media-rich applications to life, whether users are developers or non-developer builders (“citizen developers”).

Tap into pre-built templates, integrations, and workflow logic to bring media-rich applications to life, whether users are developers or non-developer builders (“citizen developers”). Offload maintenance: Let MediaFlows handle maintenance for both the generated code and the infrastructure on which it runs.

Let MediaFlows handle maintenance for both the generated code and the infrastructure on which it runs. Collaborate and integrate: Seamlessly link visual media ecosystems to Cloudinary APIs and third-party services with just a few clicks.

SPORT 2000, a leading European sportswear company, needed to ensure their online customers get the most updated and highest quality product images on their e-commerce platform. In order to automate this process of updating assets, they partnered with MediaFlows by Cloudinary, saving them hours of work migrating 1.3 million assets and ensuring industry-best customer experience.

“MediaFlows allows us to effortlessly create and manage workflows, streamlining the entire process of providing product images for our customers,” said Tobias Stiedl, SPORT 2000’s online marketing manager. “With MediaFlows we have significantly reduced the time and effort required to keep our online store up-to-date with the latest product images.”

“MediaFlows is an absolute game-changer,” said Christian Ferranti, Tech Lead at GlobalDots, a global cloud and web consultancy. “It lets us easily tap into the full power of Cloudinary’s APIs – while giving us hours of development time back every day. With MediaFlows, we have the visual building blocks to build complex media applications without writing a single line of code.”

To learn more about MediaFlows by Cloudinary, visit the MediaFlows website.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than 1.5 million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps, and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood



Head of Communications and Customer Marketing



juli@cloudinary.com