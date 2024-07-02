Cloudinary Implements C2PA Standard for Content Provenance and Authenticity

Standard Support Underscores Company’s Commitment to Transparency and Trust in Digital Images and Videos

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Cloudinary, the image and video technology platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, now supports adding signed provenance metadata in compliance with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and its Content Credentials specification, a standard for embedding secure, tamper-evident metadata in media files. Cloudinary is working to implement the standard with select enterprise customers including Dow Jones. A trusted leader in image and video management, Cloudinary is committed to helping advance the coalition’s mission to increase digital media transparency and fight fake and altered media, especially as AI-generated content becomes more prevalent.





The C2PA promotes a healthy digital ecosystem through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of media content. C2PA unifies the efforts of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) which focuses on systems to provide context and history for digital media, and Project Origin, a Microsoft- and BBC-led initiative that tackles disinformation in the digital news ecosystem. Cloudinary’s standard support is part of a growing C2PA movement which includes leading organizations from all over the world, including Canon, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Publicis Groupe.

“With the advent of AI and generative AI, it’s getting harder and harder to distinguish fact from fiction,” said Clarence Kwei, SVP of Consumer Technology at Dow Jones. “Authentic storytelling through digital content provenance is paramount – now more than ever. Determined in our dedication to protect the credibility and quality of our news and visual content, we are pleased to be working with leading visual media technology vendors like Cloudinary to help create a more transparent digital ecosystem and protect viewers against manipulated and deceptive online media.”

Longstanding commitment to trust and transparency

Leveraging the power of AI across its platform and solutions since its inception in 2012, Cloudinary’s commitment to digital trust and transparency has run parallel with its commitment to innovate with the latest tools. In 2020 Cloudinary joined the CAI, a community of media and tech companies, NGOs, academics, and others working to promote adoption of an open industry standard for content authenticity and provenance. In 2023, Cloudinary started implementing the C2PA’s Content Credentials specification. Earlier this year, Cloudinary opened a beta Content Credentials program with select customers, who are playing a critical role in helping the company develop new features that leverage the specification to meet customer needs and use cases.

“C2PA is advancing shared standards to deliver more transparency in the world of AI-generated images and videos,” said Tal Lev-Ami, CTO at Cloudinary. “This work is a vital part of building trust in the authenticity of the images and videos people consume online and we look forward to supporting the coalition’s efforts.”

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith, and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps, and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood



Senior Director, Global Communications



Cloudinary



juli@cloudinary.com