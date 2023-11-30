Cloudinary Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Cloudinary, the image and video platform, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Cloudinary for its expertise in providing customers with a software-as-a-service (SAAS) solution that empowers marketers to reinvent workloads with AI-powered image and video optimization and automation capabilities that have saved companies thousands of working hours. Cloudinary eliminates manual tasks and streamlines workflows, enabling teams to focus on higher value work and bring visual experiences to market faster.





As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Cloudinary’s API platform, powered by AWS, is a foundational technology in any tech stack. Cloudinary connects all teams and systems to a single platform for all visual assets. With industry-leading AI and automation, teams can efficiently create and transform massive volumes of assets at scale for optimized delivery of personalized visual experiences across channels.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Cloudinary in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

“Cloudinary is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency,” said Gary Ballabio, VP of technology partnerships at Cloudinary. “We are dedicated to helping the world’s most innovative brands manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual experiences at scale by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Cloudinary.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than 1.5 million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

