Cloudian Integrates with New Veeam Data Platform for Breakthrough Security and Cost Reduction

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud–Cloudian® today announced the integration of its HyperStore® object storage with the new Veeam® Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™ (VBR) v12. The newly released Veeam Data Platform lets customers simplify their data protection workflow by storing data directly to Cloudian on-prem object storage, eliminating the need for the primary backup tier and the associated costs. Cost savings will be further increased by up to 70 percent with Cloudian when compared to a public cloud solution. The new offering also enhances ransomware protection by immediately moving data to an immutable storage platform that is protected from hacker encryption.

Traditional backup workflows require multiple layers of storage platforms, including an intermediate layer for short-term storage, and a second layer – which is typically object storage – for longer-term data retention. The new Veeam Data Platform and Cloudian solution, for the first time, allows data to be stored directly to Cloudian’s secure object storage platform, thus eliminating the need for the costly intermediate layer.

“Organizations need solutions to help them protect more data, with fast, reliable recovery,” said Larissa Crandall, vice president of Channel and Alliances at Veeam. “The new Veeam Data Platform is a single platform delivering more advanced data security, recovery, and hybrid cloud capabilities than ever before. Cloudian is leveraging the Veeam Data Platform, which includes VBR v12, to provide best-in-class secure backup, and fast, reliable recovery that keeps businesses running. With a direct-to-object storage workflow, we’re excited to bring this solution to our joint customers so they can benefit from solid ransomware protection and operational efficiencies.”

With Cloudian as a target for the Veeam Data Platform, organizations will now be able to take full advantage of HyperStore’s benefits for all data under Veeam management, including:

Ransomware protection (S3 Object Lock): create immutable backups that prevent cybercriminals from deleting or altering data, enabling fast recovery of the uninfected data without paying ransom

(S3 Object Lock): create immutable backups that prevent cybercriminals from deleting or altering data, enabling fast recovery of the uninfected data without paying ransom Enterprise-grade security : protect data with encryption in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f)

: protect data with encryption in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) Data durability: configurable up to 14 nines of data availability to protect data from device failures

Additionally, Cloudian announced support for Veeam’s new Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI), allowing Veeam users, for the first time, to access HyperStore usage metrics from within the Veeam console to manage and plan their capacity utilization more easily.

“The new Veeam Data Platform and Cloudian solution represents a breakthrough in operational efficiency, security, and cost,” said Larry Meese, VP of products and solutions at Cloudian. “By eliminating the intermediate staging layer required for other solutions, the Veeam Data Platform and Cloudian solution simplifies the workflow, accelerates backup to a ransomware-protected platform, and reduces the overall storage cost.”

Learn more about the new Veeam Data Platform and Cloudian solution at cloudian.com/veeam or register for our joint webinar at cloudian.com/veeam12.

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.

