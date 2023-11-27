Cloudflare Named a Leader in Edge Development Platforms by Industry Research Firm

Cloudflare was recognized as “a great fit for enterprises looking for a development platform suitable for both performant web experiences and general-purpose workloads”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2023. In this evaluation, Cloudflare received the highest scores possible in 24 criteria, including pricing flexibility and transparency.





In the Q4 2023 report, Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 12 of the most significant vendors in the Edge Development Platform market based on 33-criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. Cloudflare received the highest score in the strategy category and is one of only two leaders.

“Cloudflare’s global network and developer platform can provide the fastest route to innovation and the most frictionless developer experience out there. In a landscape full of vendors that lock in customers and charge outrageous egress fees, we believe that customers and analysts alike recognize us as a powerful, affordable alternative to the restrictive public cloud hyperscalers,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “And with our recent launch of solutions to build and deploy AI-powered apps, our platform is ready to power the next generation of AI applications. We’re making sure anyone around the world building AI applications has privacy, observability, and security built in.”

The Forrester report shares: “Cloudflare’s renewed focus on unlocking a distributed cloud for development enterprises has paid off, which its industry-leading market presence reflects, with more than one million developers using the platform to deliver enterprise grade distributed applications. Several competitors building their platforms on top of Cloudflare’s globally distributed cloud highlights this fact. Its superior vision refuses to limit the future footprint to the edge, and its purposeful approach to building out capabilities on the roadmap suggests that it will be increasingly well positioned to take on public cloud hyperscalers for workloads.”

More than one million developers are building applications on Cloudflare, deploying serverless code instantly across the globe with exceptional performance, reliability, and scale. Cloudflare’s Workers platform enables every developer, from enterprise companies to startups, to:

Effortlessly scale: Developers no longer need to configure auto-scaling, load balancers, or pay for unused capacity. Traffic is automatically routed and load balanced across thousands of servers.

Developers no longer need to configure auto-scaling, load balancers, or pay for unused capacity. Traffic is automatically routed and load balanced across thousands of servers. Automatically protect applications and customers : Workers is built to withstand the latest security threats and offers Cloudflare’s DDoS protection and more by default.

: Workers is built to withstand the latest security threats and offers Cloudflare’s protection and more by default. Pay only for what you use : Reduce costs with generous free tiers, transparent pricing, and no egress fees.

: Reduce costs with generous free tiers, transparent pricing, and no egress fees. Ship faster: Cloudflare’s focus on developer experience and local development allows small teams to deliver value to customers in a fraction of the time.

Download the full Forrester Wave report here to learn more about Cloudflare’s edge development platform capabilities.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for Cloudflare Workers and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the benefits to customers from using Cloudflare Workers and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare Workers and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 2, 2023, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Cloudflare, Inc.



Daniella Vallurupalli



Vice President, Head of Global Communications



press@cloudflare.com