Cloudflare Appoints Mark Anderson as President of Revenue

Industry veteran with proven track record of scaling revenue across multiple enterprise technology companies to accelerate next chapter of growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the appointment of Mark Anderson, a current member of Cloudflare’s Board of Directors, as President of Revenue to further accelerate the company’s next phase of growth at scale to $5 billion in annual recurring revenue and beyond. Anderson most recently served as the CEO of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) and brings 25+ years of experience building high performing teams and scaling revenue at multiple enterprise technology companies.





Prior to his role at Alteryx, Anderson was instrumental in scaling Palo Alto Networks from pre-IPO to more than $2.5 billion in annualized revenue. Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Anderson also oversaw all sales activities at F5 Networks, where helped grow the company’s annual revenue to more than $1 billion.

“ I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Mark since 2019 when he joined Cloudflare’s Board of Directors. It’s not often that a such a unique opportunity like this presents itself — hiring a respected industry veteran with a proven track record of driving growth at scale across multiple enterprise technology organizations, who also has a deep knowledge of our business, leadership, and team,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “ Mark has been part of our growth journey for more than four years, and bringing him on to drive our go-to-market efforts was an exceptional opportunity we simply could not pass up. I’m personally excited to work closely with him, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we continue to build a world-class sales organization.”

“ I have spent the majority of my career building and scaling high performing teams to capitalize on major technology shifts that have massive addressable market implications. Having served on Cloudflare’s Board of Directors over the last four years, I know the incredible strength of the company’s product and leadership team. The market is coming to Cloudflare, and the time is now,” said Mark Anderson, President of Revenue at Cloudflare. “ When I started to think about where I could make the most impact during the next stage of my career, I reached out to Matthew and Michelle to see if I could help lead Cloudflare’s go-to-market organization to the next level. I am incredibly excited to be joining the team as we all work together to make Cloudflare one of the most iconic technology companies in the history of the industry.”

In a natural evolution to continue to more tightly align all aspects related go-to-market strategy and operations to best scale and accelerate Cloudflare’s next phase of growth, Anderson will oversee Cloudflare’s sales organization as well as marketing and customer success operations. Anderson will be taking over from Marc Boroditsky, Cloudflare’s former President of Revenue. During his tenure with the company, Boroditsky helped reposition Cloudflare’s sales organization to enable it to achieve continued growth and increasing success with enterprise buyers. Boroditsky will remain with Cloudflare as an advisor during the transitional period.

“ I’m proud of the results the sales organization has achieved and am confident that the team is more ready than ever to conquer this next phase of growth,” said Marc Boroditsky, former President of Revenue at Cloudflare. “ I am committed to supporting this transition, and I will continue to root for Cloudflare and the team in their mission to help build a better Internet.”

“ I’d like to thank Marc Boroditsky for all of the work to put the systems, processes, and procedures in place to scale our sales organization with an enterprise-first mindset,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “ He has built a strong foundation for Cloudflare and for our team, playing a critical role in the rate at which we can propel our business in this next chapter. Our strong bookings performance in Q4 2023 is a testament to Marc’s great work that Mark Anderson will build upon.”

About Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Alteryx, Inc., a software company, since October 2020. He served as a consultant for Anaplan, Inc., a software company, and then as Chief Growth Officer at Anaplan, Inc. from August 2019 until February 2020. Anderson was previously the President of Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company, where he was responsible for sales, go-to-market (GTM), customer satisfaction, as well as business and corporate development. At Palo Alto Networks, he helped build out GTM teams to support rapid growth holding several management roles including Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations from May 2016 to August 2016, and Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations from June 2012 to May 2016. During his tenure there it grew to become one of the world’s largest security companies. Before Palo Alto Networks, Anderson led worldwide sales activities at F5 Networks, an IT infrastructure company, where he also served in several management roles, including as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Earlier, he held leadership positions at Lucent Technologies and Cisco Systems.

Anderson has served as a member of Cloudflare’s Board of Directors and its nominating and corporate governance committee since August 2019, as well as a member of its compensation committee since January 2021. He holds a B.A. in Business and Economics from York University.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

