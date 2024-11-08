Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue totaled $430.1 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year

GAAP loss from operations of $30.8 million, or 7% of revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $63.5 million, or 15% of revenue

Operating cash flow of $104.7 million, or 24% of revenue, and free cash flow of $45.3 million, or 11% of revenue

“ I am pleased with our results for the third quarter—exceeding expectations for revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow while also reaching a key inflection point in the transformation of our go-to-market organization. In addition, we added a record 219 large customers and achieved a new milestone—35% of the Fortune 500 are now paying Cloudflare customers,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “ I’m also proud of what we did to support causes even bigger than ourselves—helping to ensure cyber attacks did not play a role in impacting the outcome of the United States 2024 election. We exceeded financial, customer, and innovation milestones, all while protecting both presidential candidates and providing our services, at no cost, to hundreds of government websites in more than half of U.S. states. I want to thank our team for coming to the aid of election officials and campaigns whenever they had a need and for playing a vital role in upholding the democratic process.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $430.1 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $430.1 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $334.1 million, or 77.7% gross margin, compared to $257.5 million, or 76.7%, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $339.1 million, or 78.8% gross margin, compared to $264.2 million, or 78.7%, in the third quarter of 2023.

: GAAP gross profit was $334.1 million, or 77.7% gross margin, compared to $257.5 million, or 76.7%, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $339.1 million, or 78.8% gross margin, compared to $264.2 million, or 78.7%, in the third quarter of 2023. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $30.8 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $39.2 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.5 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to $42.5 million, or 12.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.

: GAAP loss from operations was $30.8 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $39.2 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.5 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to $42.5 million, or 12.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $15.3 million, compared to $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04, compared to $0.07 in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $72.6 million, compared to $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of 2023.

: GAAP net loss was $15.3 million, compared to $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04, compared to $0.07 in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $72.6 million, compared to $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of 2023. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $104.7 million, compared to $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $45.3 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $34.9 million, or 10% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $104.7 million, compared to $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $45.3 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $34.9 million, or 10% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,823.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $451.0 to $452.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $57.0 to $58.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.18, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 360 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $1,661.0 to $1,662.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $220.0 to $221.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.74, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 357 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world, or any potential worsening or expansion of those conflicts or geopolitical tensions and other geopolitical events such as elections and other governmental changes; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market, including advancements in AI; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 1, 2024, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 430,082 $ 335,603 $ 1,209,680 $ 934,272 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 95,967 78,069 270,016 223,722 Gross profit 334,115 257,534 939,664 710,550 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(4) 185,221 150,214 553,824 433,903 Research and development(1) 110,911 90,593 301,161 261,742 General and administrative(1)(3) 68,777 55,939 204,721 157,561 Total operating expenses 364,909 296,746 1,059,706 853,206 Loss from operations (30,794 ) (39,212 ) (120,042 ) (142,656 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 22,471 17,954 65,438 47,977 Interest expense(5) (1,433 ) (1,138 ) (3,751 ) (4,803 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (50,300 ) Other income (expense), net (3,066 ) 115 (1,673 ) (2,269 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 17,972 16,931 60,014 (9,395 ) Loss before income taxes (12,822 ) (22,281 ) (60,028 ) (152,051 ) Provision for income taxes 2,509 1,254 5,924 4,033 Net loss $ (15,331 ) $ (23,535 ) $ (65,952 ) $ (156,084 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 342,356 334,666 340,539 332,600

____________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,943 $ 2,367 $ 8,776 $ 6,296 Sales and marketing 24,677 20,674 71,081 57,276 Research and development 40,459 36,353 106,545 103,142 General and administrative 23,688 17,463 71,599 43,482 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 91,767 $ 76,857 $ 258,001 $ 210,196

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,054 $ 4,313 $ 8,364 $ 12,938 Sales and marketing 363 575 1,301 1,725 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 2,417 $ 4,888 $ 9,665 $ 14,663

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 78 $ — $ 240 $ — Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ 78 $ — $ 240 $ —

(4) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows: Sales and marketing $ — $ — $ 15,000 $ — Total one-time compensation charge $ — $ — $ 15,000 $ —

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 990 $ 1,059 $ 2,970 $ 3,529 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 990 $ 1,059 $ 2,970 $ 3,529

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,883 $ 86,864 Available-for-sale securities 1,640,963 1,586,880 Accounts receivable, net 252,927 248,268 Contract assets 13,458 11,041 Restricted cash short-term 1,000 2,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,647 47,502 Total current assets 2,163,878 1,983,077 Property and equipment, net 396,552 322,813 Goodwill 157,200 148,047 Acquired intangible assets, net 19,247 19,564 Operating lease right-of-use assets 151,513 138,556 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 152,380 133,236 Restricted cash 2,023 1,838 Other noncurrent assets 19,953 12,636 Total assets $ 3,062,746 $ 2,759,767 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,110 $ 53,727 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,885 63,597 Accrued compensation 65,797 63,801 Operating lease liabilities 43,028 38,351 Deferred revenue 389,795 347,608 Total current liabilities 641,615 567,084 Convertible senior notes, net 1,286,332 1,283,362 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 121,374 113,490 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 21,990 17,244 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,345 15,540 Total liabilities 2,089,656 1,996,720 Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 305,386 and 298,089 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 305 297 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 37,661 and 39,443 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 37 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,046,593 1,784,566 Accumulated deficit (1,089,792 ) (1,023,840 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,947 1,984 Total stockholders’ equity 973,090 763,047 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,062,746 $ 2,759,767

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (65,952 ) $ (156,084 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 91,476 99,640 Non-cash operating lease costs 35,624 32,899 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 56,707 44,757 Stock-based compensation expense 243,969 199,565 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,970 3,529 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (33,980 ) (31,039 ) Deferred income taxes (1,338 ) (588 ) Provision for bad debt 7,357 9,527 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 50,300 Other 361 713 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (12,016 ) (60,451 ) Contract assets (2,417 ) (3,397 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (75,851 ) (66,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25,313 ) (17,115 ) Other noncurrent assets 621 (1,189 ) Accounts payable 7,817 5,252 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,316 8,378 Operating lease liabilities (36,020 ) (31,096 ) Deferred revenue 46,933 81,075 Other noncurrent liabilities 857 1,055 Net cash provided by operating activities 253,121 168,965 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (111,884 ) (83,580 ) Capitalized internal-use software (22,076 ) (16,637 ) Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired (15,015 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (1,187,287 ) (1,293,014 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities — 20,248 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 1,173,041 1,288,364 Other investing activities 29 65 Net cash used in investing activities (163,192 ) (84,554 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes — (207,649 ) Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility (2,148 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 9,031 11,384 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options 6 — Repurchases of unvested common stock — (34 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 10,455 10,450 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (12,591 ) (5,643 ) Payment of indemnity holdback — (10,483 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,753 (201,975 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 94,682 (117,564 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 91,224 215,204 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,906 $ 97,640

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 95,967 $ 78,069 $ 270,016 $ 223,722 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2,943 ) (2,367 ) (8,776 ) (6,296 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2,054 ) (4,313 ) (8,364 ) (12,938 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 90,970 $ 71,389 $ 252,876 $ 204,488 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 334,115 $ 257,534 $ 939,664 $ 710,550 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,943 2,367 8,776 6,296 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,054 4,313 8,364 12,938 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 339,112 $ 264,214 $ 956,804 $ 729,784 GAAP gross margin 77.7 % 76.7 % 77.7 % 76.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78.8 % 78.7 % 79.1 % 78.1 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 185,221 $ 150,214 $ 553,824 $ 433,903 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (24,677 ) (20,674 ) (71,081 ) (57,276 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (363 ) (575 ) (1,301 ) (1,725 ) Less: One-time compensation charge — — (15,000 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 160,181 $ 128,965 $ 466,442 $ 374,902 GAAP research and development $ 110,911 $ 90,593 $ 301,161 $ 261,742 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (40,459 ) (36,353 ) (106,545 ) (103,142 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 70,452 $ 54,240 $ 194,616 $ 158,600 GAAP general and administrative $ 68,777 $ 55,939 $ 204,721 $ 157,561 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (23,688 ) (17,463 ) (71,599 ) (43,482 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (78 ) — (240 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 45,011 $ 38,476 $ 132,882 $ 114,079 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (30,794 ) $ (39,212 ) $ (120,042 ) $ (142,656 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 91,767 76,857 258,001 210,196 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,417 4,888 9,665 14,663 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 78 — 240 — Add: One-time compensation charge — — 15,000 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 63,468 $ 42,533 $ 162,864 $ 82,203 GAAP operating margin (7.2 )% (11.7 )% (9.9 )% (15.3 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 14.8 % 12.7 % 13.5 % 8.8 %

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,433 ) $ (1,138 ) $ (3,751 ) $ (4,803 ) Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,059 2,970 3,529 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (443 ) $ (79 ) $ (781 ) $ (1,274 ) Reconciliation of loss on extinguishment of debt: GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ (50,300 ) Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 50,300 Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ — Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,509 $ 1,254 $ 5,924 $ 4,033 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 7,346 4,005 19,718 6,454 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,855 $ 5,259 $ 25,642 $ 10,487 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,331 ) $ (23,535 ) $ (65,952 ) $ (156,084 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 91,767 76,857 258,001 210,196 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,417 4,888 9,665 14,663 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 78 — 240 — Add: One-time compensation charge — — 15,000 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,059 2,970 3,529 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 50,300 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7,346 ) (4,005 ) (19,718 ) (6,454 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 72,575 $ 55,264 $ 200,206 $ 116,150 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.47 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.27 0.23 0.76 0.63 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — — — Add: One-time compensation charge — — 0.04 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 0.01 0.01 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.15 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) Effect of dilutive shares (0.02 ) — (0.03 ) — Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2) $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.56 $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 342,356 334,666 340,539 332,600 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2) 356,855 351,709 356,789 343,432

