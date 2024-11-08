Home Business Wire Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire
  • Third quarter revenue totaled $430.1 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year
  • GAAP loss from operations of $30.8 million, or 7% of revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $63.5 million, or 15% of revenue
  • Operating cash flow of $104.7 million, or 24% of revenue, and free cash flow of $45.3 million, or 11% of revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.


I am pleased with our results for the third quarter—exceeding expectations for revenue, operating margin, and free cash flow while also reaching a key inflection point in the transformation of our go-to-market organization. In addition, we added a record 219 large customers and achieved a new milestone—35% of the Fortune 500 are now paying Cloudflare customers,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “I’m also proud of what we did to support causes even bigger than ourselves—helping to ensure cyber attacks did not play a role in impacting the outcome of the United States 2024 election. We exceeded financial, customer, and innovation milestones, all while protecting both presidential candidates and providing our services, at no cost, to hundreds of government websites in more than half of U.S. states. I want to thank our team for coming to the aid of election officials and campaigns whenever they had a need and for playing a vital role in upholding the democratic process.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $430.1 million, representing an increase of 28% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $334.1 million, or 77.7% gross margin, compared to $257.5 million, or 76.7%, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $339.1 million, or 78.8% gross margin, compared to $264.2 million, or 78.7%, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $30.8 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $39.2 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.5 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared to $42.5 million, or 12.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $15.3 million, compared to $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.04, compared to $0.07 in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $72.6 million, compared to $55.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.20, compared to $0.16 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $104.7 million, compared to $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $45.3 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $34.9 million, or 10% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,823.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $451.0 to $452.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $57.0 to $58.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.18, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 360 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $1,661.0 to $1,662.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $220.0 to $221.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.74, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 357 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2024 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, X account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world, or any potential worsening or expansion of those conflicts or geopolitical tensions and other geopolitical events such as elections and other governmental changes; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market, including advancements in AI; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 1, 2024, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

$

430,082

 

 

$

335,603

 

 

$

1,209,680

 

 

$

934,272

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)

 

95,967

 

 

 

78,069

 

 

 

270,016

 

 

 

223,722

 

Gross profit

 

334,115

 

 

 

257,534

 

 

 

939,664

 

 

 

710,550

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)(4)

 

185,221

 

 

 

150,214

 

 

 

553,824

 

 

 

433,903

 

Research and development(1)

 

110,911

 

 

 

90,593

 

 

 

301,161

 

 

 

261,742

 

General and administrative(1)(3)

 

68,777

 

 

 

55,939

 

 

 

204,721

 

 

 

157,561

 

Total operating expenses

 

364,909

 

 

 

296,746

 

 

 

1,059,706

 

 

 

853,206

 

Loss from operations

 

(30,794

)

 

 

(39,212

)

 

 

(120,042

)

 

 

(142,656

)

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

22,471

 

 

 

17,954

 

 

 

65,438

 

 

 

47,977

 

Interest expense(5)

 

(1,433

)

 

 

(1,138

)

 

 

(3,751

)

 

 

(4,803

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50,300

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(3,066

)

 

 

115

 

 

 

(1,673

)

 

 

(2,269

)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

17,972

 

 

 

16,931

 

 

 

60,014

 

 

 

(9,395

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(12,822

)

 

 

(22,281

)

 

 

(60,028

)

 

 

(152,051

)

Provision for income taxes

 

2,509

 

 

 

1,254

 

 

 

5,924

 

 

 

4,033

 

Net loss

$

(15,331

)

 

$

(23,535

)

 

$

(65,952

)

 

$

(156,084

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

342,356

 

 

 

334,666

 

 

 

340,539

 

 

 

332,600

 

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

2,943

 

$

2,367

 

$

8,776

 

$

6,296

Sales and marketing

 

24,677

 

 

20,674

 

 

71,081

 

 

57,276

Research and development

 

40,459

 

 

36,353

 

 

106,545

 

 

103,142

General and administrative

 

23,688

 

 

17,463

 

 

71,599

 

 

43,482

Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

$

91,767

 

$

76,857

 

$

258,001

 

$

210,196

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

2,054

 

$

4,313

 

$

8,364

 

$

12,938

Sales and marketing

 

363

 

 

575

 

 

1,301

 

 

1,725

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

2,417

 

$

4,888

 

$

9,665

 

$

14,663

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:

General and administrative

$

78

 

$

 

$

240

 

$

Total acquisition-related and other expenses

$

78

 

$

 

$

240

 

$

(4) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows:

Sales and marketing

$

 

$

 

$

15,000

 

$

Total one-time compensation charge

$

 

$

 

$

15,000

 

$

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows:

Interest expense

$

990

 

$

1,059

 

$

2,970

 

$

3,529

Total amortization of debt issuance costs

$

990

 

$

1,059

 

$

2,970

 

$

3,529

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

182,883

 

 

$

86,864

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

1,640,963

 

 

 

1,586,880

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

252,927

 

 

 

248,268

 

Contract assets

 

13,458

 

 

 

11,041

 

Restricted cash short-term

 

1,000

 

 

 

2,522

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

72,647

 

 

 

47,502

 

Total current assets

 

2,163,878

 

 

 

1,983,077

 

Property and equipment, net

 

396,552

 

 

 

322,813

 

Goodwill

 

157,200

 

 

 

148,047

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

19,247

 

 

 

19,564

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

151,513

 

 

 

138,556

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

152,380

 

 

 

133,236

 

Restricted cash

 

2,023

 

 

 

1,838

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

19,953

 

 

 

12,636

 

Total assets

$

3,062,746

 

 

$

2,759,767

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

74,110

 

 

$

53,727

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

68,885

 

 

 

63,597

 

Accrued compensation

 

65,797

 

 

 

63,801

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

43,028

 

 

 

38,351

 

Deferred revenue

 

389,795

 

 

 

347,608

 

Total current liabilities

 

641,615

 

 

 

567,084

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

1,286,332

 

 

 

1,283,362

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

121,374

 

 

 

113,490

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

21,990

 

 

 

17,244

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

18,345

 

 

 

15,540

 

Total liabilities

 

2,089,656

 

 

 

1,996,720

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 305,386 and 298,089 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

305

 

 

 

297

 

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 37,661 and 39,443 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

37

 

 

 

40

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,046,593

 

 

 

1,784,566

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,089,792

)

 

 

(1,023,840

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

15,947

 

 

 

1,984

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

973,090

 

 

 

763,047

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,062,746

 

 

$

2,759,767

 

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(65,952

)

 

$

(156,084

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

91,476

 

 

 

99,640

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

35,624

 

 

 

32,899

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

56,707

 

 

 

44,757

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

243,969

 

 

 

199,565

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

2,970

 

 

 

3,529

 

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

 

(33,980

)

 

 

(31,039

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,338

)

 

 

(588

)

Provision for bad debt

 

7,357

 

 

 

9,527

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

50,300

 

Other

 

361

 

 

 

713

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(12,016

)

 

 

(60,451

)

Contract assets

 

(2,417

)

 

 

(3,397

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(75,851

)

 

 

(66,766

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(25,313

)

 

 

(17,115

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

621

 

 

 

(1,189

)

Accounts payable

 

7,817

 

 

 

5,252

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

11,316

 

 

 

8,378

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(36,020

)

 

 

(31,096

)

Deferred revenue

 

46,933

 

 

 

81,075

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

857

 

 

 

1,055

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

253,121

 

 

 

168,965

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(111,884

)

 

 

(83,580

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(22,076

)

 

 

(16,637

)

Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

(15,015

)

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(1,187,287

)

 

 

(1,293,014

)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

20,248

 

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

1,173,041

 

 

 

1,288,364

 

Other investing activities

 

29

 

 

 

65

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(163,192

)

 

 

(84,554

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(207,649

)

Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility

 

(2,148

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

9,031

 

 

 

11,384

 

Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options

 

6

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of unvested common stock

 

 

 

 

(34

)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

 

10,455

 

 

 

10,450

 

Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement

 

(12,591

)

 

 

(5,643

)

Payment of indemnity holdback

 

 

 

 

(10,483

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

4,753

 

 

 

(201,975

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

94,682

 

 

 

(117,564

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

91,224

 

 

 

215,204

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

185,906

 

 

$

97,640

 

 
 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Reconciliation of cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

95,967

 

 

$

78,069

 

 

$

270,016

 

 

$

223,722

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(2,943

)

 

 

(2,367

)

 

 

(8,776

)

 

 

(6,296

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(2,054

)

 

 

(4,313

)

 

 

(8,364

)

 

 

(12,938

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

90,970

 

 

$

71,389

 

 

$

252,876

 

 

$

204,488

 

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

334,115

 

 

$

257,534

 

 

$

939,664

 

 

$

710,550

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

2,943

 

 

 

2,367

 

 

 

8,776

 

 

 

6,296

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

2,054

 

 

 

4,313

 

 

 

8,364

 

 

 

12,938

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

339,112

 

 

$

264,214

 

 

$

956,804

 

 

$

729,784

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

77.7

%

 

 

76.7

%

 

 

77.7

%

 

 

76.1

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

78.8

%

 

 

78.7

%

 

 

79.1

%

 

 

78.1

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

185,221

 

 

$

150,214

 

 

$

553,824

 

 

$

433,903

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(24,677

)

 

 

(20,674

)

 

 

(71,081

)

 

 

(57,276

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(363

)

 

 

(575

)

 

 

(1,301

)

 

 

(1,725

)

Less: One-time compensation charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,000

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

160,181

 

 

$

128,965

 

 

$

466,442

 

 

$

374,902

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

110,911

 

 

$

90,593

 

 

$

301,161

 

 

$

261,742

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(40,459

)

 

 

(36,353

)

 

 

(106,545

)

 

 

(103,142

)

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

70,452

 

 

$

54,240

 

 

$

194,616

 

 

$

158,600

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

68,777

 

 

$

55,939

 

 

$

204,721

 

 

$

157,561

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(23,688

)

 

 

(17,463

)

 

 

(71,599

)

 

 

(43,482

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

(78

)

 

 

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

45,011

 

 

$

38,476

 

 

$

132,882

 

 

$

114,079

 

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(30,794

)

 

$

(39,212

)

 

$

(120,042

)

 

$

(142,656

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

91,767

 

 

 

76,857

 

 

 

258,001

 

 

 

210,196

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

2,417

 

 

 

4,888

 

 

 

9,665

 

 

 

14,663

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

 

Add: One-time compensation charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$

63,468

 

 

$

42,533

 

 

$

162,864

 

 

$

82,203

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(7.2

)%

 

 

(11.7

)%

 

 

(9.9

)%

 

 

(15.3

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Reconciliation of interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest expense

 

$

(1,433

)

 

$

(1,138

)

 

$

(3,751

)

 

$

(4,803

)

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

990

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

2,970

 

 

 

3,529

 

Non-GAAP interest expense

 

$

(443

)

 

$

(79

)

 

$

(781

)

 

$

(1,274

)

Reconciliation of loss on extinguishment of debt:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(50,300

)

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,300

 

Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

$

2,509

 

 

$

1,254

 

 

$

5,924

 

 

$

4,033

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

7,346

 

 

 

4,005

 

 

 

19,718

 

 

 

6,454

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

 

$

9,855

 

 

$

5,259

 

 

$

25,642

 

 

$

10,487

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(15,331

)

 

$

(23,535

)

 

$

(65,952

)

 

$

(156,084

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

91,767

 

 

 

76,857

 

 

 

258,001

 

 

 

210,196

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

2,417

 

 

 

4,888

 

 

 

9,665

 

 

 

14,663

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

 

Add: One-time compensation charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

990

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

2,970

 

 

 

3,529

 

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,300

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(7,346

)

 

 

(4,005

)

 

 

(19,718

)

 

 

(6,454

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

72,575

 

 

$

55,264

 

 

$

200,206

 

 

$

116,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.76

 

 

 

0.63

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.04

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: One-time compensation charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.15

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Effect of dilutive shares

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2)

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

 

342,356

 

 

 

334,666

 

 

 

340,539

 

 

 

332,600

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2)

 

 

356,855

 

 

 

351,709

 

 

 

356,789

 

 

 

343,432

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Information
Phil Winslow

ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information
Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

Read full story here

