Cloudflare Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue totaled $308.5 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year

Delivered GAAP loss from operations of $56.2 million, or 18% of revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $20.3 million, or 7% of revenue

Achieved operating cash flow of $64.5 million, or 21% of revenue, and free cash flow of $20.0 million, or 6% of revenue

“ In the second quarter, we grew revenue 32% year-over-year to $308.5 million, had a record quarter for new ACV bookings, and delivered the fourth consecutive quarter of record operating profit. Our team has proven that we can execute in good times and can also deliver operational improvements while we’re in more challenging times,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “ Our innovation engine remains in high gear, and by our estimates, Cloudflare is the most commonly used cloud provider across leading AI startups. In the second quarter alone, we shared ten major announcements and features to extend Cloudflare Workers as the preeminent development platform built for the age of AI. We believe we’re uniquely positioned to become a leader in AI inferencing and have a lot more in store across the entire AI lifecycle to help enable companies to build the future.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $308.5 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $308.5 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $233.3 million, or 75.6% gross margin, compared to $178.7 million, or 76.2%, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $239.7 million, or 77.7% gross margin, compared to $185.0 million, or 78.9%, in the second quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit was $233.3 million, or 75.6% gross margin, compared to $178.7 million, or 76.2%, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $239.7 million, or 77.7% gross margin, compared to $185.0 million, or 78.9%, in the second quarter of 2022. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $56.2 million, or 18.2% of revenue, compared to $64.5 million, or 27.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.3 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.9 million, or 0.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.

: GAAP loss from operations was $56.2 million, or 18.2% of revenue, compared to $64.5 million, or 27.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $20.3 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.9 million, or 0.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $94.5 million, compared to $63.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.28, compared to $0.20 in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $33.7 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.10, compared to $0.00 in the second quarter of 2022.

: GAAP net loss was $94.5 million, compared to $63.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.28, compared to $0.20 in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $33.7 million, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.10, compared to $0.00 in the second quarter of 2022. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $64.5 million, compared to $38.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $20.0 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to negative $4.4 million, or 2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $64.5 million, compared to $38.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $20.0 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to negative $4.4 million, or 2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,584.6 million as of June 30, 2023.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect:

Total revenue of $330.0 to $331.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $20.0 to $21.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.10, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 347 million

For the full year fiscal 2023, we expect:

Total revenue of $1,283.0 to $1,287.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $81.0 to $85.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.37, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments, including advancements in AI, in the market; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 27, 2023, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 308,494 $ 234,517 $ 598,669 $ 446,684 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 75,221 55,804 145,653 102,855 Gross profit 233,273 178,713 453,016 343,829 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 146,688 117,622 283,689 217,679 Research and development(1)(3) 89,610 75,114 171,149 142,168 General and administrative(1) 53,147 50,518 101,622 88,547 Total operating expenses 289,445 243,254 556,460 448,394 Loss from operations (56,172 ) (64,541 ) (103,444 ) (104,565 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 16,536 1,641 30,023 2,702 Interest expense(4) (1,539 ) (1,040 ) (3,665 ) (2,597 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (50,300 ) — (50,300 ) — Other income (expense), net (1,527 ) 233 (2,384 ) (254 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net (36,830 ) 834 (26,326 ) (149 ) Loss before income taxes (93,002 ) (63,707 ) (129,770 ) (104,714 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,465 (170 ) 2,779 204 Net loss $ (94,467 ) $ (63,537 ) $ (132,549 ) $ (104,918 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 332,297 325,197 331,448 324,574 ____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,126 $ 2,001 $ 3,929 $ 3,324 Sales and marketing 20,734 12,907 36,602 23,286 Research and development 36,573 27,873 66,789 51,952 General and administrative 12,156 14,674 26,019 20,692 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 71,589 $ 57,455 $ 133,339 $ 99,254

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,314 $ 4,312 $ 8,625 $ 4,819 Sales and marketing 574 575 1,150 575 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,888 $ 4,887 $ 9,775 $ 5,394

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: Sales and marketing $ — $ 265 $ — $ 265 Research and development — 1,043 — 3,682 Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ — $ 1,308 $ — $ 3,947

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Amortization of debt issuance costs $ 1,307 $ 1,162 $ 2,470 $ 2,332 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 1,307 $ 1,162 $ 2,470 $ 2,332

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,318 $ 204,178 Available-for-sale securities 1,425,302 1,445,759 Accounts receivable, net 177,920 148,544 Contract assets 8,673 8,292 Restricted cash short-term 2,797 10,555 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,050 70,556 Total current assets 1,818,060 1,887,884 Property and equipment, net 293,259 286,600 Goodwill 148,047 148,047 Acquired intangible assets, net 22,708 32,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,043 132,360 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 107,482 93,145 Restricted cash 2,264 471 Other noncurrent assets 11,345 6,918 Total assets $ 2,533,208 $ 2,587,908 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,376 $ 35,607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,600 66,425 Accrued compensation 46,774 42,014 Operating lease liabilities 35,366 33,275 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 693 1,902 Deferred revenue 267,979 218,647 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 35,330 — Total current liabilities 473,118 397,870 Convertible senior notes, net 1,281,383 1,436,192 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 106,992 107,624 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 18,860 11,732 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,021 10,526 Total liabilities 1,891,374 1,963,944 Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 291,832 and 286,561 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 291 286 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 41,807 and 43,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 41 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,620,251 1,475,423 Accumulated deficit (972,440 ) (839,891 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,309 ) (11,896 ) Total stockholders’ equity 641,834 623,964 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,533,208 $ 2,587,908

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (132,549 ) $ (104,918 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 65,182 45,352 Non-cash operating lease costs 21,925 18,106 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 29,011 20,218 Stock-based compensation expense 125,793 88,780 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,470 2,332 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (19,050 ) 3,798 Deferred income taxes (613 ) (1,833 ) Provision for bad debt 6,037 2,010 Loss on extinguishment of debt 50,300 — Other 494 264 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (35,413 ) (26,947 ) Contract assets (381 ) (1,116 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (43,348 ) (30,604 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,996 ) (5,067 ) Other noncurrent assets (1,991 ) 371 Accounts payable 6,602 8,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,454 (30,479 ) Operating lease liabilities (18,149 ) (20,523 ) Deferred revenue 56,460 34,477 Other noncurrent liabilities 627 389 Net cash provided by operating activities 100,865 2,784 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (56,289 ) (61,565 ) Capitalized internal-use software (10,703 ) (10,034 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (86,941 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (795,096 ) (422,374 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 20,248 — Maturities of available-for-sale securities 857,456 414,036 Other investing activities 59 25 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,675 (166,853 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes (172,249 ) (16,571 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,059 5,977 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options — 62 Repurchases of unvested common stock (34 ) (3 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 10,450 8,688 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (3,383 ) (1,264 ) Payment of indemnity holdback (9,208 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (167,365 ) (3,111 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (50,825 ) (167,180 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 215,204 320,958 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 164,379 $ 153,778

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 75,221 $ 55,804 $ 145,653 $ 102,855 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2,126 ) (2,001 ) (3,929 ) (3,324 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,314 ) (4,312 ) (8,625 ) (4,819 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 68,781 $ 49,491 $ 133,099 $ 94,712 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 233,273 $ 178,713 $ 453,016 $ 343,829 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,126 2,001 3,929 3,324 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,314 4,312 8,625 4,819 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 239,713 $ 185,026 $ 465,570 $ 351,972 GAAP gross margin 75.6 % 76.2 % 75.7 % 77.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.7 % 78.9 % 77.8 % 78.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 146,688 $ 117,622 $ 283,689 $ 217,679 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (20,734 ) (12,907 ) (36,602 ) (23,286 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (574 ) (575 ) (1,150 ) (575 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses — (265 ) — (265 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 125,380 $ 103,875 $ 245,937 $ 193,553 GAAP research and development $ 89,610 $ 75,114 $ 171,149 $ 142,168 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (36,573 ) (27,873 ) (66,789 ) (51,952 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses — (1,043 ) — (3,682 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 53,037 $ 46,198 $ 104,360 $ 86,534 GAAP general and administrative $ 53,147 $ 50,518 $ 101,622 $ 88,547 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (12,156 ) (14,674 ) (26,019 ) (20,692 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 40,991 $ 35,844 $ 75,603 $ 67,855 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (56,172 ) $ (64,541 ) $ (103,444 ) $ (104,565 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 71,589 57,455 133,339 99,254 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,888 4,887 9,775 5,394 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — 1,308 — 3,947 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 20,305 $ (891 ) $ 39,670 $ 4,030 GAAP operating margin (18.2 )% (27.5 )% (17.3 )% (23.4 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 6.6 % (0.4 )% 6.6 % 0.9 %

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,539 ) $ (1,040 ) $ (3,665 ) $ (2,597 ) Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,307 1,162 2,470 2,332 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (232 ) $ 122 $ (1,195 ) $ (265 ) Reconciliation of loss on extinguishment of debt: GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ (50,300 ) $ — $ (50,300 ) $ — Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 50,300 — 50,300 — Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ — Reconciliation of provision for (benefit from) income taxes: GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 1,465 $ (170 ) $ 2,779 $ 204 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (88 ) 963 2,449 2,247 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,377 $ 793 $ 5,228 $ 2,451 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (94,467 ) $ (63,537 ) $ (132,549 ) $ (104,918 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 71,589 57,455 133,339 99,254 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,888 4,887 9,775 5,394 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — 1,308 — 3,947 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,307 1,162 2,470 2,332 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 50,300 — 50,300 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 88 (963 ) (2,449 ) (2,247 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,705 $ 312 $ 60,886 $ 3,762 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.32 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.32 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.22 0.18 0.40 0.30 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.02 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — — 0.01 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 0.01 0.01 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.15 — 0.15 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Effect of dilutive shares — — — — Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2) $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 332,297 325,197 331,448 324,574 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2) 343,187 341,063 342,667 341,556 ____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (2) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

