Cloudflare Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First quarter revenue totaled $378.6 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year

GAAP loss from operations of $54.6 million, or 14% of revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $42.4 million, or 11% of revenue

Operating cash flow of $73.6 million, or 19% of revenue, and free cash flow of $35.6 million, or 9% of revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“ The first quarter marked a strong start to the year, as we grew revenue 30% year-over-year to $378.6 million—fueled by a record number of net-new customers year-over-year spending more than $100,000, $500,000, and $1 million with Cloudflare on an annualized basis. I’m incredibly proud of the fact that our team has been able to continue to build our network, service larger and larger customers, and launch entirely new categories of products—including in the AI space—while also remaining disciplined with our gross and operating margins and our free cash flow,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “ We’ve also delivered a double-digit year-over-year improvement in sales productivity again this quarter. Cloudflare has always been powered by our relentless innovation engine, and I’m encouraged by our progress in building a go-to-market engine that will also be the envy of the industry.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $378.6 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $378.6 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $293.6 million, or 77.5% gross margin, compared to $219.7 million, or 75.7%, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $301.1 million, or 79.5% gross margin, compared to $225.9 million, or 77.8%, in the first quarter of 2023.

: GAAP gross profit was $293.6 million, or 77.5% gross margin, compared to $219.7 million, or 75.7%, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $301.1 million, or 79.5% gross margin, compared to $225.9 million, or 77.8%, in the first quarter of 2023. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $54.6 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $47.3 million, or 16.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $42.4 million, or 11.2% of revenue, compared to $19.4 million, or 6.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

: GAAP loss from operations was $54.6 million, or 14.4% of revenue, compared to $47.3 million, or 16.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $42.4 million, or 11.2% of revenue, compared to $19.4 million, or 6.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, compared to $38.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.10, compared to $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $58.2 million, compared to $27.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.16, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of 2023.

: GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, compared to $38.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.10, compared to $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $58.2 million, compared to $27.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.16, compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of 2023. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $73.6 million, compared to $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $35.6 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $13.9 million, or 5% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $73.6 million, compared to $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $35.6 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $13.9 million, or 5% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,716.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $393.5 to $394.5 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $35.0 to $36.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.14, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 360 million

For the full year fiscal 2024, we expect:

Total revenue of $1,648.0 to $1,652.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $160.0 to $164.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.60 to $0.61, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 361 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, X account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of the Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world, or any potential worsening or expansion of those conflicts or geopolitical tensions; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments, including advancements in AI, in the market; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2024, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 378,602 $ 290,175 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 85,038 70,432 Gross profit 293,564 219,743 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 194,102 137,001 Research and development(1) 87,703 81,539 General and administrative(1) 66,309 48,475 Total operating expenses 348,114 267,015 Loss from operations (54,550 ) (47,272 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 21,252 13,487 Interest expense(4) (1,100 ) (2,126 ) Other income (expense), net 1,124 (857 ) Total non-operating income, net 21,276 10,504 Loss before income taxes (33,274 ) (36,768 ) Provision for income taxes 2,269 1,314 Net loss $ (35,543 ) $ (38,082 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 338,583 330,389 ____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,822 $ 1,803 Sales and marketing 21,775 15,868 Research and development 28,980 30,216 General and administrative 23,150 13,863 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 76,727 $ 61,750

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,691 $ 4,311 Sales and marketing 575 576 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 5,266 $ 4,887

(3) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows: Sales and marketing $ 15,000 $ — Total one-time compensation charge $ 15,000 $ —

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 990 $ 1,163 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 990 $ 1,163

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,401 $ 86,864 Available-for-sale securities 1,461,801 1,586,880 Accounts receivable, net 213,183 248,268 Contract assets 11,589 11,041 Restricted cash short-term 5,535 2,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,663 47,502 Total current assets 2,016,172 1,983,077 Property and equipment, net 329,422 322,813 Goodwill 148,047 148,047 Acquired intangible assets, net 14,298 19,564 Operating lease right-of-use assets 141,820 138,556 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 137,527 133,236 Restricted cash 1,838 1,838 Other noncurrent assets 12,506 12,636 Total assets $ 2,801,630 $ 2,759,767 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,832 $ 53,727 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 68,412 63,597 Accrued compensation 62,299 63,801 Operating lease liabilities 39,273 38,351 Deferred revenue 356,243 347,608 Total current liabilities 574,059 567,084 Convertible senior notes, net 1,284,352 1,283,362 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 113,017 113,490 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 17,645 17,244 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,333 15,540 Total liabilities 2,004,406 1,996,720 Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 301,023 and 298,089 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 300 297 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 38,710 and 39,443 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 39 40 Additional paid-in capital 1,857,168 1,784,566 Accumulated deficit (1,059,383 ) (1,023,840 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (900 ) 1,984 Total stockholders’ equity 797,224 763,047 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,801,630 $ 2,759,767

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (35,543 ) $ (38,082 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 30,112 31,509 Non-cash operating lease costs 11,863 11,061 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 18,107 14,109 Stock-based compensation expense 69,723 57,401 Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,163 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (12,713 ) (8,228 ) Deferred income taxes (276 ) (120 ) Provision for bad debt 3,223 1,576 Other 106 (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 31,862 (32,781 ) Contract assets (548 ) 269 Deferred contract acquisition costs (22,398 ) (19,391 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23,022 ) (8,934 ) Other noncurrent assets 760 (811 ) Accounts payable 3,073 11,634 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,838 650 Operating lease liabilities (14,678 ) (6,908 ) Deferred revenue 9,036 21,881 Other noncurrent liabilities 64 430 Net cash provided by operating activities 73,579 36,414 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (32,056 ) (17,541 ) Capitalized internal-use software (5,916 ) (4,970 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (298,995 ) (476,206 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities — 20,248 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 433,903 493,988 Other investing activities 14 48 Net cash provided by investing activities 96,950 15,567 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,422 3,305 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (4,401 ) (2,058 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21 1,247 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 170,550 53,228 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 91,224 215,204 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 261,774 $ 268,432

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 85,038 $ 70,432 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2,822 ) (1,803 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,691 ) (4,311 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 77,525 $ 64,318 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 293,564 $ 219,743 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,822 1,803 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,691 4,311 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 301,077 $ 225,857 GAAP gross margin 77.5 % 75.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 79.5 % 77.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 194,102 $ 137,001 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (21,775 ) (15,868 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (575 ) (576 ) Less: One-time compensation charge (15,000 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 156,752 $ 120,557 GAAP research and development $ 87,703 $ 81,539 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (28,980 ) (30,216 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 58,723 $ 51,323 GAAP general and administrative $ 66,309 $ 48,475 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (23,150 ) (13,863 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 43,159 $ 34,612 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (54,550 ) $ (47,272 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 76,727 61,750 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,266 4,887 Add: One-time compensation charge 15,000 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 42,443 $ 19,365 GAAP operating margin (14.4 )% (16.3 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 11.2 % 6.7 %

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,100 ) $ (2,126 ) Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,163 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (110 ) $ (963 ) Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 2,269 $ 1,314 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 4,290 2,537 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 6,559 $ 3,851 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,543 ) $ (38,082 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 76,727 61,750 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,266 4,887 Add: One-time compensation charge 15,000 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 990 1,163 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,290 ) (2,537 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 58,150 $ 27,181 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.23 0.19 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.01 Add: One-time compensation charge 0.04 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Effect of dilutive shares (0.02 ) 0.01 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2) $ 0.16 $ 0.08 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 338,583 330,389 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2) 356,206 342,005

____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (2) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 73,579 $ 36,414 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (32,056 ) (17,541 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (5,916 ) (4,970 ) Free cash flow $ 35,607 $ 13,903 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 96,950 $ 15,567 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 21 $ 1,247 Net cash provided by operating activities (percentage of revenue) 19 % 13 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (percentage of revenue) (8 )% (6 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software (percentage of revenue) (2 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin(1) 9 % 5 %

____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.

Contacts

Investor Relations Information

Phil Winslow



ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information

Daniella Vallurupalli



press@cloudflare.com

Read full story here