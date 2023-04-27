Cloudflare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First quarter revenue totaled $290.2 million, representing an increase of 37% year-over-year

Delivered GAAP loss from operations of $47.3 million, or 16% of total revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $19.4 million, or 7% of total revenue

Achieved operating cash flow of $36.4 million, or 13% of total revenue, and free cash flow of $13.9 million, or 5% of total revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“ In the first quarter, we grew revenue 37% year-over-year to $290.2 million, delivered the third consecutive quarter of record operating profit and margin, and significantly outperformed on free cash flow,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “ Our world-class innovation engine remains laser focused on continuing to build mission-critical products that customers need, and we are committed to making the necessary operational changes to become world-class in sales productivity—both of which create durable competitive advantages.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $290.2 million, representing an increase of 37% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $290.2 million, representing an increase of 37% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $219.7 million, or 75.7% gross margin, compared to $165.1 million, or 77.8%, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $225.9 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $166.9 million, or 78.7%, in the first quarter of 2022.

: GAAP gross profit was $219.7 million, or 75.7% gross margin, compared to $165.1 million, or 77.8%, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $225.9 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $166.9 million, or 78.7%, in the first quarter of 2022. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $47.3 million, or 16.3% of total revenue, compared to $40.0 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.4 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $4.9 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

: GAAP loss from operations was $47.3 million, or 16.3% of total revenue, compared to $40.0 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $19.4 million, or 6.7% of total revenue, compared to $4.9 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $38.1 million, compared to $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.12, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $27.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.08, compared to $0.01 in the first quarter of 2022.

: GAAP net loss was $38.1 million, compared to $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.12, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $27.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.08, compared to $0.01 in the first quarter of 2022. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $36.4 million, compared to negative $35.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $13.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to negative $64.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $36.4 million, compared to negative $35.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $13.9 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to negative $64.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,715.6 million as of March 31, 2023.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

“ Increasing macroeconomic uncertainty over the course of the first quarter resulted in a material lengthening of sales cycles and a significant backend-weighting of linearity,” said Thomas Seifert, CFO of Cloudflare. “ Despite the continued reacceleration of our new pipeline generation and our sustained high win rates and renewal rates during the first quarter, our guidance assumes these external headwinds will persist through the end of the fiscal year.”

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect:

Total revenue of $305.0 to $306.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $14.0 to $15.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.07 to $0.08, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million

For the full year fiscal 2023, we expect:

Total revenue of $1,280.0 to $1,284.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $73.0 to $77.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.34 to $0.35, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, changes in interest rates, actual or potential bank failures and recessionary concerns, on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other areas of geopolitical tension around the world; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2023, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 290,175 $ 212,167 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 70,432 47,051 Gross profit 219,743 165,116 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 137,001 100,057 Research and development(1)(3) 81,539 67,054 General and administrative(1) 48,475 38,029 Total operating expenses 267,015 205,140 Loss from operations (47,272 ) (40,024 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 13,487 1,061 Interest expense(4) (2,126 ) (1,557 ) Other income (expense), net (857 ) (487 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 10,504 (983 ) Loss before income taxes (36,768 ) (41,007 ) Provision for income taxes 1,314 374 Net loss $ (38,082 ) $ (41,381 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 330,389 323,334

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,803 $ 1,323 Sales and marketing 15,868 10,379 Research and development 30,216 24,079 General and administrative 13,863 6,018 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 61,750 $ 41,799

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,311 $ 507 Sales and marketing 576 — Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,887 $ 507

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: Research and development $ — $ 2,639 Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ — $ 2,639

(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Amortization of debt issuance costs $ 1,163 $ 1,170 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 1,163 $ 1,170

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,363 $ 204,178 Available-for-sale securities 1,459,229 1,445,759 Accounts receivable, net 179,749 148,544 Contract assets 8,023 8,292 Restricted cash short-term 10,505 10,555 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,531 70,556 Total current assets 1,954,400 1,887,884 Property and equipment, net 298,188 286,600 Goodwill 148,047 148,047 Acquired intangible assets, net 27,596 32,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,908 132,360 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 98,427 93,145 Restricted cash 1,564 471 Other noncurrent assets 8,434 6,918 Total assets $ 2,667,564 $ 2,587,908 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,563 $ 35,607 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,374 66,425 Accrued compensation 45,669 42,014 Operating lease liabilities 34,796 33,275 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 1,308 1,902 Deferred revenue 238,795 218,647 Total current liabilities 444,505 397,870 Convertible senior notes, net 1,437,355 1,436,192 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 108,804 107,624 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 13,465 11,732 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,849 10,526 Total liabilities 2,014,978 1,963,944 Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 289,372 and 286,561 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 289 286 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 42,395 and 43,525 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 41 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,536,367 1,475,423 Accumulated deficit (877,973 ) (839,891 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,138 ) (11,896 ) Total stockholders’ equity 652,586 623,964 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,667,564 $ 2,587,908

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (38,082 ) $ (41,381 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 31,509 20,014 Non-cash operating lease costs 11,061 8,610 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 14,109 9,662 Stock-based compensation expense 57,401 33,965 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,163 1,170 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (8,228 ) 2,195 Deferred income taxes (120 ) 6 Provision for bad debt 1,576 968 Other (14 ) 113 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (32,781 ) (30,775 ) Contract assets 269 (250 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (19,391 ) (15,608 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,934 ) (6,775 ) Other noncurrent assets (811 ) (85 ) Accounts payable 11,634 1,862 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 650 (25,427 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,908 ) (9,455 ) Deferred revenue 21,881 16,001 Other noncurrent liabilities 430 (277 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,414 (35,467 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,541 ) (24,481 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,970 ) (4,453 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (4,380 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (476,206 ) (264,541 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 20,248 — Maturities of available-for-sale securities 493,988 187,048 Other investing activities 48 2 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,567 (110,805 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes — (16,571 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,305 3,006 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options — 62 Repurchases of unvested common stock — (3 ) Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (2,058 ) (748 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,247 (14,254 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 53,228 (160,526 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 215,204 320,958 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 268,432 $ 160,432

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 70,432 $ 47,051 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (1,803 ) (1,323 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,311 ) (507 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 64,318 $ 45,221 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 219,743 $ 165,116 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 1,803 1,323 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,311 507 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 225,857 $ 166,946 GAAP gross margin 75.7 % 77.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.8 % 78.7 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 137,001 $ 100,057 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (15,868 ) (10,379 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (576 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 120,557 $ 89,678 GAAP research and development $ 81,539 $ 67,054 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (30,216 ) (24,079 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses — (2,639 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 51,323 $ 40,336 GAAP general and administrative $ 48,475 $ 38,029 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (13,863 ) (6,018 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 34,612 $ 32,011 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (47,272 ) $ (40,024 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 61,750 41,799 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,887 507 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — 2,639 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 19,365 $ 4,921 GAAP operating margin (16.3 )% (18.9 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 6.7 % 2.3 %

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (2,126 ) $ (1,557 ) Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,163 1,170 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (963 ) $ (387 ) Reconciliation of provision for income taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,314 $ 374 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,537 1,284 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,851 $ 1,658 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (38,082 ) $ (41,381 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 61,750 41,799 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,887 507 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — 2,639 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,163 1,170 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (2,537 ) (1,284 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,181 $ 3,450 GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.19 0.13 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 — Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — 0.01 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (0.01 ) — Effect of dilutive shares 0.01 — Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2) $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 330,389 323,334 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2) 342,005 341,589

____________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (2) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 36,414 $ (35,467 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (17,541 ) (24,481 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (4,970 ) (4,453 ) Free cash flow $ 13,903 $ (64,401 ) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities $ 15,567 $ (110,805 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,247 $ (14,254 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (percentage of revenue) 13 % (17 )% Less: Purchases of property and equipment (percentage of revenue) (6) % (11 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software (percentage of revenue) (2) % (2) % Free cash flow margin(1) 5 % (30 )%

