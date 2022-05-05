Home Business Wire Cloudflare Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Cloudflare Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • First quarter total revenue totaled $212.2 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year
  • Record dollar-based net retention of 127%, representing an increase of 400 basis points year-over-year
  • Strong paying customer growth, with a record addition of roughly 14,000 paying customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of paying customers to 154,109

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cloudflare had a terrific first quarter of 2022, beating expectations with revenue growth up 54% year-over-year and adding more than 14,000 new paying customers—a quarterly record,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “Our largest customers continue to get larger, with those spending over $1M a year growing 72 percent year-over-year. The key to our success and customer expansion is innovating at an unrelenting pace, and continued interest in consolidating behind a single vendor that can power multiple network services at scale.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $212.2 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $165.1 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $106.0 million, or 76.8%, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $166.9 million, or 78.7% gross margin, compared to $107.2 million, or 77.6%, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $40.0 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, compared to $31.3 million, or 22.6% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.9 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $7.5 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $41.4 million, compared to $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $3.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.01, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was negative $35.5 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $64.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to negative $2.2 million, or 2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,725.2 million as of March 31, 2022.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reflect our estimates as of May 5, 2022 regarding the impact of the pandemic on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the duration, spread, and severity of the pandemic; actions taken by governments and businesses in response to the pandemic and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners; the timing of administering COVID-19 vaccines around the world and the long-term efficacy of these vaccines; the impact of the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity generally; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $226.5 to $227.5 million
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.0 to $1.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of $(0.01) to $0.00, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 325 million for a net loss per share, and approximately 344 million for a net income per share

For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $955.0 to $959.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $10.0 to $14.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 1278984. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

2022

2021

Revenue

$

212,167

 

$

138,055

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)

 

47,051

 

 

32,084

 

Gross profit

 

165,116

 

 

105,971

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

100,057

 

 

69,974

 

Research and development(1)(3)

 

67,054

 

 

39,527

 

General and administrative(1)

 

38,029

 

 

27,724

 

Total operating expenses

 

205,140

 

 

137,225

 

Loss from operations

 

(40,024

)

 

(31,254

)

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

Interest income

 

1,061

 

 

544

 

Interest expense(4)

 

(1,557

)

 

(10,234

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(487

)

 

148

 

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

(983

)

 

(9,542

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(41,007

)

 

(40,796

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

374

 

 

(833

)

Net loss

$

(41,381

)

$

(39,963

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.13

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

323,334

 

 

305,947

 

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,323

 

$

523

Sales and marketing

 

10,379

 

 

 

6,835

 

Research and development

 

24,079

 

 

 

11,058

 

General and administrative

 

6,018

 

 

 

4,648

 

Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

$

41,799

 

 

$

23,064

 

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

507

 

$

700

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

507

 

 

$

700

 

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:

Research and development

$

2,639

$

Total acquisition-related and other expenses

$

2,639

 

$

 

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows*:

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs*

$

1,170

 

$

8,971

Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

$

1,170

 

 

$

8,971

 

 

* The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

151,976

 

$

313,777

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

1,573,264

 

 

1,508,066

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

125,350

 

 

95,543

 

Contract assets

 

6,329

 

 

6,079

 

Restricted cash short-term

 

2,487

 

 

2,958

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

35,404

 

 

29,433

 

Total current assets

 

1,894,810

 

 

1,955,856

 

Property and equipment, net

 

202,432

 

 

183,736

 

Goodwill

 

28,481

 

 

23,530

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

3,846

 

 

1,254

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

138,871

 

 

130,314

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

76,266

 

 

70,320

 

Restricted cash

 

5,969

 

 

4,223

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

3,274

 

 

2,838

 

Total assets

$

2,353,949

 

$

2,372,071

 

Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

32,925

 

$

26,086

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

40,888

 

 

38,085

 

Accrued compensation

 

39,978

 

 

65,905

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

27,305

 

 

25,175

 

Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options

 

3,870

 

 

4,651

 

Deferred revenue

 

131,650

 

 

116,546

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

12,117

 

Total current liabilities

 

276,616

 

 

288,565

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

1,432,705

 

 

1,146,877

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

114,619

 

 

109,037

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

5,577

 

 

4,680

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

8,955

 

 

7,114

 

Total liabilities

 

1,838,472

 

 

1,556,273

 

 

 

 

Temporary equity, convertible senior notes

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 280,412 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

280

 

 

277

 

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 45,128 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

43

 

 

44

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,215,790

 

 

1,494,512

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(687,891

)

 

(680,829

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(12,745

)

 

(2,645

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

515,477

 

 

811,359

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity

$

2,353,949

 

$

2,372,071

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(41,381

)

$

(39,963

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

20,014

 

 

15,218

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

8,610

 

 

5,346

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

9,662

 

 

6,060

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

33,965

 

 

18,042

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,170

 

 

8,971

 

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

 

2,195

 

 

1,879

 

Deferred income taxes

 

6

 

 

(1,513

)

Provision for bad debt

 

968

 

 

1,470

 

Other

 

113

 

 

79

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(30,775

)

 

(9,211

)

Contract assets

 

(250

)

 

(122

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(15,608

)

 

(10,866

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(6,775

)

 

614

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

(85

)

 

1,361

 

Accounts payable

 

1,862

 

 

6,181

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(25,427

)

 

10,119

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(9,455

)

 

(5,352

)

Deferred revenue

 

16,001

 

 

14,646

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

(277

)

 

535

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(35,467

)

 

23,494

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(24,481

)

 

(22,268

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(4,453

)

 

(3,445

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(4,380

)

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(264,541

)

 

(188,377

)

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

187,048

 

 

261,822

 

Other investing activities

 

2

 

 

44

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(110,805

)

 

47,776

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

Repayments of convertible senior notes

 

(16,571

)

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

3,006

 

 

7,964

 

Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options

 

62

 

 

95

 

Repurchases of unvested common stock

 

(3

)

 

(150

)

Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement

 

(748

)

 

(530

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(14,254

)

 

7,379

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(160,526

)

 

78,649

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

320,958

 

 

118,146

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

160,432

 

$

196,795

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

47,051

 

 

$

32,084

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(1,323

)

 

 

(523

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(507

)

 

 

(700

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

45,221

 

 

$

30,861

 

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

165,116

 

 

$

105,971

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

1,323

 

 

 

523

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

507

 

 

 

700

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

166,946

 

 

$

107,194

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

77.8

%

 

 

76.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

78.7

%

 

 

77.6

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

100,057

 

 

$

69,974

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(10,379

)

 

 

(6,835

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

89,678

 

 

$

63,139

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

67,054

 

 

$

39,527

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(24,079

)

 

 

(11,058

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

(2,639

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

40,336

 

 

$

28,469

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

38,029

 

 

$

27,724

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(6,018

)

 

 

(4,648

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

32,011

 

 

$

23,076

 

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(40,024

)

 

$

(31,254

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

41,799

 

 

 

23,064

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

507

 

 

 

700

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

2,639

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

4,921

 

 

$

(7,490

)

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(18.9

)%

 

 

(22.6

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

(5.4

)%

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

2022

2021

Reconciliation of interest expense:

 

 

GAAP interest expense

$

(1,557

)

$

(10,234

)

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1)

 

1,170

 

 

8,971

 

Non-GAAP interest expense

$

(387

)

$

(1,263

)

Reconciliation of provision for (benefit from) income taxes:

 

 

GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes

$

374

 

$

(833

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

1,284

 

 

2,103

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

1,658

 

$

1,270

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share:

 

 

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

(41,381

)

 

(39,963

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

41,799

 

 

23,064

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

507

 

 

700

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

2,639

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1)

 

1,170

 

 

8,971

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(1,284

)

 

(2,103

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

3,450

 

$

(9,331

)

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.13

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

0.13

 

 

0.08

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

 

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

0.01

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1)

 

 

 

0.03

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Effect of dilutive shares

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted(2)(3)

$

0.01

 

$

(0.03

)

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

323,334

 

 

305,947

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(3)

 

341,589

 

 

305,947

 

____________

(1) The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

(2) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

(3) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Free cash flow

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(35,467

)

$

23,494

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

(24,481

)

 

(22,268

)

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

 

(4,453

)

 

(3,445

)

Free cash flow

$

(64,401

)

$

(2,219

)

Net cash provided (used in) investing activities

$

(110,805

)

$

47,776

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(14,254

)

$

7,379

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(percentage of revenue)

 

(17

)%

 

17

%

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(percentage of revenue)

 

(11

)%

 

(17

)%

Less: Capitalized internal-use software

(percentage of revenue)

 

(2

)%

 

(2

)%

Free cash flow margin(1)

 

(30

)%

 

(2

)%

____________

(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

Contacts

Investor Relations Information
Jayson Noland

ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information
Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $64.5 million and gross margin of 25.1% for the first quarter of 2022 CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq:...
Continua a leggere

Virgin Galactic Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Demand for Tickets Remains Strong, with Approximately 800 Future Astronaut Reservations VSS Unity Test Spaceflight Expected in Q4 2022 Commercial Service...
Continua a leggere

fuboTV Closed Q1 2022 with $236.7M Revenue, 1.056 Million Subscribers in North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Amazon MSK

Con Amazon MSK la gestione di Apache Kafka ora è anche serverless

Cloud