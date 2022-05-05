Cloudflare Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter total revenue totaled $212.2 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year

Record dollar-based net retention of 127%, representing an increase of 400 basis points year-over-year

Strong paying customer growth, with a record addition of roughly 14,000 paying customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of paying customers to 154,109

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“ Cloudflare had a terrific first quarter of 2022, beating expectations with revenue growth up 54% year-over-year and adding more than 14,000 new paying customers—a quarterly record,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “ Our largest customers continue to get larger, with those spending over $1M a year growing 72 percent year-over-year. The key to our success and customer expansion is innovating at an unrelenting pace, and continued interest in consolidating behind a single vendor that can power multiple network services at scale.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $212.2 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $212.2 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $165.1 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $106.0 million, or 76.8%, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $166.9 million, or 78.7% gross margin, compared to $107.2 million, or 77.6%, in the first quarter of 2021.

: GAAP gross profit was $165.1 million, or 77.8% gross margin, compared to $106.0 million, or 76.8%, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $166.9 million, or 78.7% gross margin, compared to $107.2 million, or 77.6%, in the first quarter of 2021. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $40.0 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, compared to $31.3 million, or 22.6% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.9 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $7.5 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations was $40.0 million, or 18.9% of total revenue, compared to $31.3 million, or 22.6% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.9 million, or 2.3% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $7.5 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $41.4 million, compared to $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $3.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.01, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2021.

: GAAP net loss was $41.4 million, compared to $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $3.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.01, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was negative $35.5 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $64.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to negative $2.2 million, or 2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was negative $35.5 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $64.4 million, or 30% of total revenue, compared to negative $2.2 million, or 2% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,725.2 million as of March 31, 2022.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reflect our estimates as of May 5, 2022 regarding the impact of the pandemic on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the duration, spread, and severity of the pandemic; actions taken by governments and businesses in response to the pandemic and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners; the timing of administering COVID-19 vaccines around the world and the long-term efficacy of these vaccines; the impact of the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity generally; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $226.5 to $227.5 million

Non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.0 to $1.0 million

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of $(0.01) to $0.00, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 325 million for a net loss per share, and approximately 344 million for a net income per share

For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $955.0 to $959.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $10.0 to $14.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 1278984. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 212,167 $ 138,055 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 47,051 32,084 Gross profit 165,116 105,971 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 100,057 69,974 Research and development(1)(3) 67,054 39,527 General and administrative(1) 38,029 27,724 Total operating expenses 205,140 137,225 Loss from operations (40,024 ) (31,254 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 1,061 544 Interest expense(4) (1,557 ) (10,234 ) Other income (expense), net (487 ) 148 Total non-operating income (expense), net (983 ) (9,542 ) Loss before income taxes (41,007 ) (40,796 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 374 (833 ) Net loss $ (41,381 ) $ (39,963 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 323,334 305,947

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,323 $ 523 Sales and marketing 10,379 6,835 Research and development 24,079 11,058 General and administrative 6,018 4,648 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 41,799 $ 23,064

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 507 $ 700 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 507 $ 700

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: Research and development $ 2,639 $ — Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ 2,639 $ —

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows*: Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs* $ 1,170 $ 8,971 Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs $ 1,170 $ 8,971 * The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,976 $ 313,777 Available-for-sale securities 1,573,264 1,508,066 Accounts receivable, net 125,350 95,543 Contract assets 6,329 6,079 Restricted cash short-term 2,487 2,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,404 29,433 Total current assets 1,894,810 1,955,856 Property and equipment, net 202,432 183,736 Goodwill 28,481 23,530 Acquired intangible assets, net 3,846 1,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 138,871 130,314 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 76,266 70,320 Restricted cash 5,969 4,223 Other noncurrent assets 3,274 2,838 Total assets $ 2,353,949 $ 2,372,071 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,925 $ 26,086 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,888 38,085 Accrued compensation 39,978 65,905 Operating lease liabilities 27,305 25,175 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 3,870 4,651 Deferred revenue 131,650 116,546 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 12,117 Total current liabilities 276,616 288,565 Convertible senior notes, net 1,432,705 1,146,877 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 114,619 109,037 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,577 4,680 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,955 7,114 Total liabilities 1,838,472 1,556,273 Temporary equity, convertible senior notes — 4,439 Stockholders’ Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 280,412 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 280 277 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 45,128 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 43 44 Additional paid-in capital 1,215,790 1,494,512 Accumulated deficit (687,891 ) (680,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,745 ) (2,645 ) Total stockholders’ equity 515,477 811,359 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,353,949 $ 2,372,071

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (41,381 ) $ (39,963 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 20,014 15,218 Non-cash operating lease costs 8,610 5,346 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 9,662 6,060 Stock-based compensation expense 33,965 18,042 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,170 8,971 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 2,195 1,879 Deferred income taxes 6 (1,513 ) Provision for bad debt 968 1,470 Other 113 79 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (30,775 ) (9,211 ) Contract assets (250 ) (122 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (15,608 ) (10,866 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,775 ) 614 Other noncurrent assets (85 ) 1,361 Accounts payable 1,862 6,181 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (25,427 ) 10,119 Operating lease liabilities (9,455 ) (5,352 ) Deferred revenue 16,001 14,646 Other noncurrent liabilities (277 ) 535 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (35,467 ) 23,494 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (24,481 ) (22,268 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,453 ) (3,445 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,380 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (264,541 ) (188,377 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 187,048 261,822 Other investing activities 2 44 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (110,805 ) 47,776 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Repayments of convertible senior notes (16,571 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,006 7,964 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options 62 95 Repurchases of unvested common stock (3 ) (150 ) Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (748 ) (530 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,254 ) 7,379 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (160,526 ) 78,649 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 320,958 118,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 160,432 $ 196,795

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 47,051 $ 32,084 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (1,323 ) (523 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (507 ) (700 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 45,221 $ 30,861 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 165,116 $ 105,971 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 1,323 523 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 507 700 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 166,946 $ 107,194 GAAP gross margin 77.8 % 76.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78.7 % 77.6 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 100,057 $ 69,974 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (10,379 ) (6,835 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 89,678 $ 63,139 GAAP research and development $ 67,054 $ 39,527 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (24,079 ) (11,058 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (2,639 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 40,336 $ 28,469 GAAP general and administrative $ 38,029 $ 27,724 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (6,018 ) (4,648 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 32,011 $ 23,076 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (40,024 ) $ (31,254 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 41,799 23,064 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 507 700 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 2,639 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 4,921 $ (7,490 ) GAAP operating margin (18.9 )% (22.6 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 2.3 % (5.4 )%

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of interest expense: GAAP interest expense $ (1,557 ) $ (10,234 ) Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) 1,170 8,971 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (387 ) $ (1,263 ) Reconciliation of provision for (benefit from) income taxes: GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 374 $ (833 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,284 2,103 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,658 $ 1,270 Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders (41,381 ) (39,963 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 41,799 23,064 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 507 700 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 2,639 — Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) 1,170 8,971 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,284 ) (2,103 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,450 $ (9,331 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 0.13 0.08 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 0.01 — Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs(1) — 0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment — (0.01 ) Effect of dilutive shares — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted(2)(3) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 323,334 305,947 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(3) 341,589 305,947 ____________ (1) The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022. (2) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data. (3) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (35,467 ) $ 23,494 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (24,481 ) (22,268 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (4,453 ) (3,445 ) Free cash flow $ (64,401 ) $ (2,219 ) Net cash provided (used in) investing activities $ (110,805 ) $ 47,776 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (14,254 ) $ 7,379 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (percentage of revenue) (17 )% 17 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (percentage of revenue) (11 )% (17 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software (percentage of revenue) (2 )% (2 )% Free cash flow margin(1) (30 )% (2 )% ____________ (1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.

Contacts

Investor Relations Information

Jayson Noland



ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information

Daniella Vallurupalli



press@cloudflare.com

