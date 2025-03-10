CloudFest 2025: Sectigo Showcases Need for Certificate Lifecycle Management as Organizations Enter Quantum Era

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and website security, today announced its participation in, and sponsorship of, CloudFest 2025, from March 17 – 20 in Europa Park, Germany.

Sectigo has been a proud CloudFest sponsor since the conference’s inception over 20 years ago. This year, Sectigo invites conference attendees to explore the future of SSL/TLS certificate management in the Sectigo VIP Lounge. As security threats evolve and shorter certificate lifespans loom, it's crucial to adopt a smarter, automated approach to certificate lifecycle management. Sit down with our experts to discover how CLM with Sectigo Certificate as a Service (CaaS) can future proof your customers' businesses and prepare them for the quantum threats of today and tomorrow.

WHERE: The Sectigo VIP Lounge, across from the Dome Stage in Europa-Park WHEN: March 17 – 20, 2025 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. CET HOW: Contact us now to book your meeting with the Sectigo team WHAT: Sectigo CaaS: Designed specifically for SSL/PKI resellers, domain registrars, web hosts, and managed service providers (MSPs), CaaS enables partners to future-proof their customers’ certificate needs by administering – under a single API – automated certificate lifecycle management and domain validation procedures. Sectigo partners can now offer customers subscription-based pricing with a pay-per-domain model, eliminating traditional per-certificate costs while providing seamless management to get unlimited certificates – a must with shorter certificate lifespans on the horizon.

SiteLock 2.0: The Sectigo team will also be on hand to showcase SiteLock 2.0, Sectigo’s website security and protection platform for SMBs. At the core of SiteLock 2.0 is Site Health, a new, innovative feature offering users a clear, concise, and actionable assessment of a website's overall security posture. With SiteLock 2.0, SMBs are empowered to proactively safeguard their websites and act with confidence when it comes to website security posture.

Sectigo will also be presenting two sessions at the conference:

“Navigating Digital Trust,” Wednesday, March 19 @ 12:40pm CET in the .COM Ballroom:

Presented by Stephen Nyhan, director of sales engineering at Sectigo, this 20-minute presentation will cover industry updates, including the shift to 47-day certificate validity, automation in CLM with CaaS, and how Sectigo is helping organizations to be postquantum encryption ready. Lastly, the presentation will highlight SiteLock, a solution for website security, emphasizing the importance of web security in the face of increasing malware threats.

“The Future of Cloud Services,” Thursday, March 20 @ 12:30pm CET in the .COM Ballroom:

Presented by Peter Roybal, director of product management at Sectigo, join a panel of senior hosting leaders to explore the opportunities hidden within new markets of the web hosting industry. From digital trust and service offerings to marketing and customer support, you’ll leave this session with new insights and ideas for building stronger, more valuable relationships with your customers, at any scale.

For more information about CloudFest 2025 or to contact us, please visit: https://www.sectigo.com/cloudfest-2025

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

