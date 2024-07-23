CloudFactory Strengthens Leadership Team with Three C-Level Appointments

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CloudFactory, a global leader in AI solutions, today announced the appointment of three C-level executives to its senior leadership team. Karen Cambray joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), David Hadsell takes the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and James (Jim) Haring steps in as Chief Operating Officer (COO).





“We’re thrilled to welcome Karen, David, and Jim to CloudFactory,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO of CloudFactory. “Their extensive experience and proven track records in financial leadership, driving revenue growth, and scaling operations will be instrumental in helping our clients get AI out of the lab and into production, and more quickly realize the tangible business value of their AI initiatives.”

Karen Cambray, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Karen Cambray is an accomplished CFO known for driving capital-efficient growth at technology companies, including Invaluable, Tamr, and Cartera Commerce. During her career, Karen has closed over $320 million in equity and debt funding and has led multiple M&A transactions. A past Boston Business Journal CFO of the Year award recipient, Karen’s financial acumen will be invaluable as CloudFactory executes on its growth plans.

David Hadsell, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

David Hadsell is a seasoned go-to-market leader with a track record of driving revenue growth for platform and enterprise software companies, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Gainwell Technologies. Previously, David was the founder of May River Advisory, where he advised C-suite executives on GTM strategies, sales, and client engagement. David’s deep understanding of how AI can deliver impactful business outcomes and proven ability to lead high-performing client account and sales teams will accelerate CloudFactory’s revenue growth.

Jim Haring, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jim Haring brings over 25 years of experience leading transformation change and delivery operations for technology companies, including DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Prior to joining CloudFactory, Jim served as CIO at MV Transportation, where he led technology strategy and innovation. Jim’s expertise in scaling operations and building high-performing teams will be crucial as CloudFactory continues to deliver best-in-class client experiences and scales its business.

The appointments of Karen, David, and Jim, who join Johnston (CEO) and Pieter Nel (CTO), come at a pivotal time for CloudFactory as the company experiences significant market demand for its AI data platform. With a strengthened leadership team in place, CloudFactory is well-positioned to empower clients to unlock the business value of AI by building high-quality datasets, improving LLM performance, and providing active human-in-the-loop oversight to production model inference.

CloudFactory is an AI data platform company that helps AI leaders like Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Ibotta, and Expensify achieve AI advancements that drive innovation and deliver business value by bridging the gap between AI model development and real-world success. Founded in 2010, CloudFactory is on a mission to empower talented people around the world to become the skilled humans in the loop vital for unlocking the full potential of AI. For more information, visit www.cloudfactory.com

