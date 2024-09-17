CloudBees Brings Thousands of Developers to Annual DevOps World as It Surpasses $150 Million in Revenue and Achieves Profitability

New CEO has driven significant product capabilities, launched new SaaS platform, bolstered the leadership team, and refreshed the brand as company prepares for the AI era

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, one of the world’s leading software development platforms, announced today that thousands of developers and industry leaders will convene at DevOps World Virtual 2024 to celebrate 20 years of Jenkins and the future of DevSecOps, and the path forward as the world’s businesses invest in cloud transformation and software for the AI era.





“The Global 2000 has three key priorities – empower developers, modernize applications securely, and embrace the power of AI in their transformation journey. The reality, however, is that their environments are hybrid, multi-vendor and highly complex. Rooted in open-source, CloudBees, with its SaaS DevSecOps platform, is their partner for this journey,” said Anuj Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, who served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco and President at SAP prior to taking the helm at CloudBees in 2022.

CloudBees announced that the company has surpassed $150 million in annual recurring revenue and has achieved profitability. The company also said more than 500,000 developers use its products today, the largest developer audience in its 15-year history. CloudBees is now a trusted partner to more than 500 of the world’s largest companies in finance, technology, healthcare and the public sector, such as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Mount Sinai Health System, HSBC Holdings (LON: HSBA), and the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to name a few.

Kapur says the company will take advantage of the continued growth opportunities as the global hybrid cloud market is expected to grow to over $145 billion by 20261. According to Gartner®, 85 percent of all organizations will have moved to a hybrid cloud model by 20252.

Kapur said CloudBees has also focused on strengthening its diverse leadership team, adding key executives previously at companies like Atlassian, 1Password, Cisco, PTC, PayPal and GE Digital. Marc Gemassmer joined as Chief Revenue Officer in 2022, Raj Sarkar as Chief Marketing Officer in 2023 and, more recently, Richa Gupta joined as Chief Human Resources Officer this month.

CloudBees’ vision is to continuously redefine what’s possible through software. The last 12 months have witnessed significant innovation in pursuit of scale, resiliency and developer experience, adding HA/HS, the most consequential update to Jenkins in more than a decade, and launching its new SaaS DevSecOps platform.

Last month, CloudBees announced the acquisition of Launchable to boost its GenAI efforts with an initial focus on test suite intelligence. Launchable was co-founded by Harpreet Singh and Kohsuke Kawaguchi, creator and founding developer behind open-source Jenkins, and the acquisition facilitated their return to the company at this critical growth stage.

“This has been an outstanding period of growth for CloudBees from a customer, product and revenue perspective,” Kapur said. “We have all the right elements in place to accelerate our momentum with continued customer centricity and product innovation, and empower enterprises to embrace this technology transformation and challenges ahead.”

About CloudBees

CloudBees enables enterprises to deliver scalable, compliant, and secure software, empowering developers to do their best work.

Seamlessly integrating into any hybrid and heterogeneous environment, CloudBees is a strategic partner in your cloud transformation journey, ensuring security, compliance, and operational efficiency while enhancing the developer experience across your entire software development lifecycle.

CloudBees supports organizations at every step of their DevSecOps journey, whether using Jenkins on-premise or transitioning software delivery to the cloud. We’re helping customers build the future, today.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit us at www.cloudbees.com.

