Cloud Range Wins Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Training

Cloud Range Named Top InfoSec Innovator for leading cyber readiness and live-fire simulation platform in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud Range, the industry’s leading cyber range solution to reduce exposure to cyber risk across the organization, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine has named Cloud Range the winner of the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Training in the 11th Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards.





Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate cybersecurity professionals’ incident response and cyber defense skills using its proprietary cyber range and live-fire simulation training and assessment platform. The comprehensive cyber readiness platform is used to train security teams, evaluate candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity practitioners’ skills, significantly improving the organization’s security posture and cyber resilience.

“We are honored to receive this Top InfoSec Innovator Award, and I’m so proud of all the innovators on the Cloud Range team who make this recognition possible,” said Debbie Gordon, CEO and founder of Cloud Range. “We know the demands placed on security professionals are higher than ever and that organizations need to devote more resources to build a culture that supports personal and team training and development. This award affirms our commitment to ensuring cybersecurity teams are prepared to defend against inevitable cyber attacks through a comprehensive, live-fire simulation platform and a customized, full-service experience.”

“Cloud Range embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The 11th Cyber Defense Magazine Annual InfoSec Awards were announced during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is on Cybercrime Magazine’s list of the 10 Hot Cyber Range Companies to Watch in 2023 and is on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:

Leslie Kesselring



leslie@kesscomm.com

503-358-1012

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com