Cloud Range Wins 2023 ASTORS Homeland Security Award

Leading Cyber Range and Simulation Platform Receives Platinum for Best Cyber Defense Training Solution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud Range, the industry’s leading cyber range-as-a-service solution to reduce exposure to cyber risk across the organization, today announced it has received the platinum award for Best Cyber Defense Team Training in American Security Today’s 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Awards, the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. Cloud Range was recognized for its FlexRange™ Cyber Range and Simulation Platform.





Now in its eighth year, the ASTORS Award continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness – management and response, law enforcement, and first responders, as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies, in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

“We are honored that American Security Today’s distinguished 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program has recognized our achievements in strengthening the cyber resilience of government and commercial organizations in today’s increasingly expanding threat landscape,” said Debbie Gordon, Cloud Range CEO. “It’s critical for cybersecurity teams to practice cyber defense and incident response safely, methodically, and proactively – with real attacks in a real-life environment. Cloud Range’s FlexRange simulates unlimited types of cyber attacks ensuring that commercial organizations and government agencies continually improve incident detection, response, and remediation while accelerating real-world experience, hardening environments, and safeguarding critical infrastructure.”

Cloud Range’s FlexRange Cyber Simulation Program is a full-service program of immersive, simulation-based attack scenarios for teams. Just as pilots must train in a flight simulator, with FlexRange, cyber defense teams work together during dynamic attack simulations on a network replica to improve detection, remediation, and incident response. The annual series of “missions,” or live-fire attack simulation scenarios, is for customers who want an ongoing and consistent program for their teams that ensures preparedness for the most complex cyber attacks. With a library of IT and OT attack scenarios and live instructors who provide counsel and evaluate performance, FlexRange enables teams to train under realistic, high-pressure scenarios to assess their capabilities in thwarting the latest cyber threats, facilitating the development and refreshment of security skills while accelerating experience.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security Today.

“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like Cloud Range to help them do so. ASTORS nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

This award caps a year of strong momentum for Cloud Range that includes the launch of Range365™, a customizable, fully cloud-based cyber range, and Cloud Range for Critical Infrastructure, the only full-service, live-fire OT/ICS simulation training platform for teams specifically developed to safeguard industrial environments — as well as partnerships with top government agencies such as the State of Florida to support Florida Digital Service’s (FL[DS]) enterprise cybersecurity initiative and Washington Technology Solutions (WaTech) to protect state networks from increasing cyber threats while serving state agencies, county, city, and tribal governments, and public-benefit nonprofits. Cloud Range also received a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for cybersecurity training, was named one of the Global CyberTech100 innovative companies of 2023, was named #1 Fastest-Growing Female-Led Cybersecurity Company by industry analyst and author Richard Stiennon, and was recognized as Top InfoSec Innovator for its leading cyber readiness and live-fire simulation platform in Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th Annual InfoSec Awards.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is on Cybercrime Magazine’s list of the 10 Hot Cyber Range Companies to Watch in 2023 and is on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

Contacts

Leslie Kesselring



Kesselring Communications for Cloud Range



leslie@kesscomm.com