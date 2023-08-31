Cloud Range Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Presenting Company

Now in its 16th year, Venture Atlanta has helped to launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud Range announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 550 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2023 to be held September 27-28 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall. For 16 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.





“Venture Atlanta plays a vital role in recognizing and empowering groundbreaking companies to showcase their innovations while connecting them with investment partners who are ready and excited to support transformation. Cloud Range is honored to be selected to be part of this community dedicated to advocating for innovative companies and their disruptive solutions,” said Debbie Gordon, Cloud Range founder and CEO.

Cloud Range is at the forefront of cybersecurity simulation training, delivering a fully adaptable solution for cyberattack simulation training and setting a new standard in the industry. Cloud Range enables organizations to be more prepared to safeguard against impending cyber threats through a concentrated emphasis on the people, who serve on the last line of defense. The comprehensive cyber range-as-a-service platform includes customizable, cloud-based cyber ranges and a robust library of dynamic live-fire attack simulations that reflect tactics, techniques, and procedures being used by threat actors. Cloud Range’s simulations prepare both red and blue teams, and the platform includes 1,500+ individual skill development labs, advanced tabletop exercises, aptitude and candidate assessments, IT and OT environments, and detailed reporting and analysis.

In 2021, Cloud Range was also selected as a final presenter in the “Early Stage* category. Being selected again, now in the “Growth Stage” demonstrates Cloud Range’s continuous growth and success.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta 2023 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

“Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections.”

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

To learn more about Cloud Range, visit www.cloudrangecyber.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country’s top-tier investors. As the Southeast’s largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is on Cybercrime Magazine‘s list of the 10 Hot Cyber Range Companies to Watch in 2023, and is on Fast Company‘s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.

